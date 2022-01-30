Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Law 2017 Beguiling, Paso Robles, Ca., $82. This red blend is made from 82% grenache and 18% syrah, from hand-picked and hand-sorted grapes fermented in concrete and aged 19 months in French oak (30% new). Aromas of cherries and strawberries, a bit floral. Mixed red fruit, a touch of orange, and stony minerality on the palate, with dried herbs/tea, pepper and spices. A juicy, delicious wine with a long finish. Very good plus.
--Tenuta di Biserno Campo di Sasso Insoglio del Cinghiale, Toscana, Italy, $45. Violets, blackberries, black plums, smoke, licorice and pepper in a medium-bodied delicious red with silky tannins and a long finish. Very good plus.
--Ehlers Estate 2017 Portrait, St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. A rich blend of 50% cabernet sauvignon with merlot, cab franc and petit verdot. Smoke, earth and brambles on the nose. Blackberry, cigar, violets, earth, vanilla and a touch of licorice on the palate. Well-balanced with a long finish. Very good.
--Head High 2020 Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $22. Peach aromas. Fresh peach, apple and citrus on the bright palate with clean, lingering finish. Very good.
--Blandy’s 10-year Sercial Dry Madeira, Portugal, $30 (for 500 ml). Apricot, almonds and hazelnuts come together is an aromatic, well-made dry Madeira with a long finish. Very good.
--Hess Collection Iron Corral 2019 Napa Valley Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $60. Rich but balanced, with blackberry, black cherry, brambles, tobacco and vanilla. Juicy, lush and smooth. Very Good.
--Tenuta Santo Spirito 2018 aMarAnto Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico, Sicily, Italy, $18. Cherry, cranberry, violets and herbs with a hint of licorice. Light to medium body, high acidity, refreshing with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Gorghi Tondi Midor 2020 Catarratto Sicilia DOC, Italy, $17. Floral with apple, pear and spices. Nicely balanced, with persistent finish. Very good.
--Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano 2017 Chianti Classico, Italy, $25. A solid chianti with cherry, dried herbs and leather. Savory and juicy, with good acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.
--Koyle 2019 Gran Reserva Carmenere, Chile, $17. A blend of 85% carmenere, 10% tempranillo and 5% petit verdot. Tobacco, earth and mixed red and black fruit on the nose. Juicy fruit with pepper and a bit of minerality on the palate with chewy tannins. Good plus.
--McPrice Myers Pound for Pound 2020 Zinfandel, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. Mixed red fruit, toasty oak and a bit of licorice on the nose. Bright, juicy raspberry and plenty of spice on the palate. Good plus.
--Minuty “M” 2020 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $23. Cherry on the nose; cherry, orange and pepper on the palate. Good plus.
--Kaltern 2017 Quintessenz Kalterersee Classico Superiore, Alto Adige, Italy, $28. Strawberry, cherry, raspberry and herbs, juicy fruit, low tannins in this light- to medium-bodied red. Good plus.
--Colterenzio-Schreckbichl St. Magdalener, 2017, Sudtirol Alto Adige, Italy, $17. Wild herbs, roses with strawberry and cherry in a soft, juicy, light- to medium-bodied red. Good plus.
--Hayseed and Housdon 2016 Warrior, Paso Robles, Ca., $38. Blackberry, blueberry and tobacco aromas. Juicy fruit mixed with chocolate on the palate, chewy tannins. Good plus.
--La Gioiosa Et Amorosa Prosecco Treviso Brut, Italy, $15. Floral, with apple and lemon/lime, touch of herbs. Fresh and lively. Good plus.
--Vento di Mare 2019 Nero d’Avola, Sicily, Italy, $11. Strawberry, raspberry and plum aromas with cherry, blueberry, spice and a touch of herbs on the light-bodied palate. Good.
--Calanica 2020 Frappato, Sicily, Italy, $11. Soft and light with raspberry, cherry and strawberry fruits; a bit floral. Good.
--McPrice Myers Bull by the Horns 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. Blackberry, black currant, plums, herbs and vanilla in this easy-drinking cab. Good.
--Trapiche Medalla 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Arg., $20. Blackberries, blueberries, earth on the nose. Smooth, easy-drinking, mixed dark fruit, tobacco, herbs, green pepper. Good.
--Yellow Tail Pure Bright 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Australia, $7. A low-calorie (80 per 5 ounces), low-alcohol (8.5%) wine with zesty acidity and grapefruit and passionfruit flavors. A bit light on flavor but good for the price. Good.
--Hess Select 2017 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $19. Blackberry, oak spice and vanilla in this easy-drinking red. Good.
--Gran Passione 2020 Rosso, Veneto, Italy, $14. This blend of merlot and corvina features plum, black cherry and raisins along with oak spice. Good.
--Santa Julia Brut Rose, Mendoza, Arg., $14. Yeasty and fruity, with cherry and strawberry. OK.
--CK Mondavi 2018 Merlot, Ca., $7. Plum, tea and vanilla. A bit jammy and sweetish. OK.
Michael Hastings