Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Law 2017 Beguiling, Paso Robles, Ca., $82. This red blend is made from 82% grenache and 18% syrah, from hand-picked and hand-sorted grapes fermented in concrete and aged 19 months in French oak (30% new). Aromas of cherries and strawberries, a bit floral. Mixed red fruit, a touch of orange, and stony minerality on the palate, with dried herbs/tea, pepper and spices. A juicy, delicious wine with a long finish. Very good plus.

--Tenuta di Biserno Campo di Sasso Insoglio del Cinghiale, Toscana, Italy, $45. Violets, blackberries, black plums, smoke, licorice and pepper in a medium-bodied delicious red with silky tannins and a long finish. Very good plus.

--Ehlers Estate 2017 Portrait, St. Helena, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. A rich blend of 50% cabernet sauvignon with merlot, cab franc and petit verdot. Smoke, earth and brambles on the nose. Blackberry, cigar, violets, earth, vanilla and a touch of licorice on the palate. Well-balanced with a long finish. Very good.

--Head High 2020 Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $22. Peach aromas. Fresh peach, apple and citrus on the bright palate with clean, lingering finish. Very good.