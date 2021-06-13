Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

A slew of wines tasted over the past few weeks, roughly in order of preference:

--Damilano 2008 Cannubi Barolo, Italy, $80. Earth, herbs and roses on the nose. Sweet cherry and earth with a hint of chocolate on the soft and silky palate. Very good plus.

--Willakenzie 2018 Chardonnay Willamette Valley, Ore., $35. Smoke, wood and evergreen aromas. Apple, pear and minerals on the palate. Lingering finish. An unusual chard. Very good.

--Blain 2018 Brouilly, Beaujolais, France, $27. Fruity but dry with cherry, cranberry and raspberry fruit, herbs and forest floor. Elegant with a bit of minerality. Very good.

--The Prisoner Eternally Silenced 2018 Pinot Noir, Ca., $50. Aromatic cherry, foresty earth, pencil and spice. Earthy and rich palate with a long finish. Very good.

--Loimer Langenlois 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal, Austria, $24. Aromatic with apple, lemon and spice. Good acidity, richness and balance. Very good.

--Cune 2019 Organic Rioja, Spain, $15. This is floral and herbal with bright cherry aromas. On the palate is cherry and red currants mixed with a bit of licorice and almost chewy tannins – with some mineral, chalky notes on the finish. A blend of 60% grenache, 30% tempranillo and 10% Graciano. Good plus.