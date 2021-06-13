Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

A slew of wines tasted over the past few weeks, roughly in order of preference:
--Damilano 2008 Cannubi Barolo, Italy, $80. Earth, herbs and roses on the nose. Sweet cherry and earth with a hint of chocolate on the soft and silky palate. Very good plus.
--Willakenzie 2018 Chardonnay Willamette Valley, Ore., $35. Smoke, wood and evergreen aromas. Apple, pear and minerals on the palate. Lingering finish. An unusual chard. Very good.
--Blain 2018 Brouilly, Beaujolais, France, $27. Fruity but dry with cherry, cranberry and raspberry fruit, herbs and forest floor. Elegant with a bit of minerality. Very good.
--The Prisoner Eternally Silenced 2018 Pinot Noir, Ca., $50. Aromatic cherry, foresty earth, pencil and spice. Earthy and rich palate with a long finish. Very good.
--Loimer Langenlois 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Kamptal, Austria, $24. Aromatic with apple, lemon and spice. Good acidity, richness and balance. Very good.
--Cune 2019 Organic Rioja, Spain, $15. This is floral and herbal with bright cherry aromas. On the palate is cherry and red currants mixed with a bit of licorice and almost chewy tannins – with some mineral, chalky notes on the finish. A blend of 60% grenache, 30% tempranillo and 10% Graciano. Good plus.
--Juve & Camps Pinot Noir Brut Rose, Spain, $23. Aromatic with cherries with deep red color. Cherries, ripe strawberries and touch of flowers on the palate. A rose with character. Good plus.
-- Juve & Camps 2017 Brut Nature Gran Reserva, Spain, $23. A rich cava with baked apple, citrus and toast flavors. Elegant bubbles, a little bit creamy with a nice finish. Good plus.
--The Prisoner 2018, Napa Valley, Ca., $49. This full-bodied ripe red blend, clocking in at 15.2% alcohol has sweet red and black berries, a bit of brambly earthiness, chocolate and a dose of vanilla. Good plus.
--Tussock Jumper 2020 Chenin Blanc, South Africa, $13. Citrus and touch of peach on the nose. Lemon/lime, tropical fruit and minerals on the palate. Good plus.
--Tussock Jumper 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, $12. Lemongrass and gooseberry in a signature zesty New Zealand style. Good.
--River Road 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $25. Blackberry, cola, cedar, earth and oak spice. Good.
--Hess Select 2020 Pinot Gris, Ca., $13. Pineapple, pear, melon and citrus. Light with medium acidity. Good.
--The Prisoner Blindfold 2019, Ca., $32. Complex aromas and flavors of toasted nuts, honeysuckle, flowers stone fruit. Viscosity gives this some weight on the tongue. This blend of chardonnay, roussanne, muscat and viognier pulls in a lot of directions at once. Makes for an unusual wine. Good.
--Trivento 2019 Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Arg., $11. Blackberry, raspberry, earth and pepper. Good.
-- Domaines Barons de Rothschild Legende 2017 Bordeaux, France, $19. This blend of 60% cabernet sauvignon and 40% Merlot has raspberry, cherry and plum fruit with a healthy dose of toasty oak flavors. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet Virgen 2020 Organic Red Blend, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Red and black fruit fruit a bit tart, good acidity, touch of earthiness. Overall, a food-friendly, easy-drinking wine. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet 2020 Virgen Malbec, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Blackberry, raspberry, leather, and pepper. Good.
Michael Hastings