William Fevre Champs Royaux Chablis

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

--William Fevre Champs Royaux 2018 Chablis, France, $26. Apple, lemon, peach, floral, a bit of salty minerality. Fresh and lively, and nicely balanced. Very good.

--Kurtatsch Hofstatt 2016 Pinot Bianco, Sudtirol, Alto Adige, Italy, $. Bright acidity. Floral and citrus aromas and flavors, touch of peach, stony minerality, lingering finish. Very good.

--Chalk Hill 2016 Estate Red, Sonoma County, Ca., $70. A blend of mostly cabernet and malbec with smaller amounts petit verdot and merlot. This is a full-bodied red of dark, fleshy fruit with undercurrents of dried herb, pencil, tobacco and chocolate. A big wine at 15.2% alcohol but well-made. Very good.

--CVNE Vina Real 2016 Crianza Rioja, Spain, $17. Cherry, herbs, spice. Medium body. Smooth texture, easy drinking, well-balanced. Very good.

--Beaulieu Vineyard 2016 BV Tapestry, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. Blackberry, bit of plum, brambles, foresty earth, vanilla. Rich and juicy, a well-made Napa red. Very good.

--Tommasi Casisano 2011 Brunelli di Montalcino, Italy, $60. Toasty and black cherry aromas and flavors, bit of spice, bright acidity, juicy with smooth tannins. Long finish. Very good.

--Gehricke 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $32. Lime, lemon and apple. A refreshing chard with a nice finish. Very good.

--Chateau Serilhan 2014 Saint-Estephe, Bourdeaux, France, $30. Roughly equal amounts merlot and cabernet sauvignon, with less than 10 percent cabernet franc. This has blackberry and plum fruit with brambly, earthy, cigar flavors and oak spice. Good plus.

--Letrari 2015 Trentodoc Brut, Italy, $27. Yeasty aromas. Citrus, apple, touch of pineapple, fruity but dry on the palate, good acidity. Good plus.

--Markus Huber Vision 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Austria, $17. Floral, spicy. Good plus.

--Malene 2019 Rose, Central Coast, Ca., $22. This is a blend of grenache, mourvedre, cinsault, vermentino and syrah. Strawberry and melon on the nose, raspberry and other red berries on the palate with a bit of spice. Dry, with good acidity. Good plus.

--Di Majo Norante Ramitello 2104 Molise Rosso, Italy, $19. This blend of montepulciano and aglianico has cherry and blackberry flavors with a bit of spice. Savory, with a velvety texture. Good plus.

--Post Scriptum de Chryseia 2018 Duoro, Portugal, $27. Juicy plum, licorice, tobacco, spice, earth. Good plus.

--Stags’ Leap 2015 Petite Sirah, Napa Valley, Ca., $47. Ripe and extracted, with blackberry, blueberry, mint, spice and vanilla. Good plus.

--2018 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $20. Cherry, pencil, earth, spice. A light-bodied, well-made pinot at a modest price. Good acidity, moderate 13% alcohol. Good plus.

--Balletto 2019 Rose of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $20. Cherry and spice, lime/grapefruit and stony salinity. Good plus.

--Ravenswood 2015 Belloni Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $39. Earthy, savory, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry. Elegant, rounded mouthfeel; lingering finish. Good plus.

--ZD 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $75. Blackberry, cedar, herbs and vanilla. A ripe and rich Napa cab, with some petit verdot. Fine tannins, long finish. Good plus.

--The Paring 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $25. Lemon/lime, herbs, touch of grass. Good plus.

--Flat Top Hills 2019 Rose, Ca., $14. Fruity but dry, good depth of color, with strawberry, cherry and melon flavors. Good.

--Lagaria 2018 Pinot Grigio, Italy, $11. Dry with apple and lemon rind on the palate, a bit floral, with good acidity. Good.

--Ferraton Pere et Fils 2017 Samorens Cotes du Rhone, France, $16. Earth, a bit barnyard, licorice, dried herbs, blackberry. A wine for grilled beef and lamb. Good.

--Domaine Michel Magnien 2017 Bourgogne, France, $30. Earthy aromas. Dusty earth, cherry and minerals on the smooth palate. Good.

--Chronic Cellars 2019 Rose, Paso Robles, Ca., $15. Strawberry, cherry and watermelon and a touch of spice and minerality. Good.

--Pasqua Passione Sentimento Veneto 2018 Bianco, Italy, $16. Citrus, pear and apple with a pit peach and almond, a refreshing white with plenty of acidity. A summer seafood wine. Good.

--The Paring 2017 Syrah, Santa Ynez Valley, Ca., $25. Blackberry, licorice, pepper, earth, vanilla. Good.

--Hess Select 2019 Pinot Gris, Ca., $12. Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit, bit of viscosity in the mouth. Good.

