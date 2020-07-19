--William Fevre Champs Royaux 2018 Chablis, France, $26. Apple, lemon, peach, floral, a bit of salty minerality. Fresh and lively, and nicely balanced. Very good.
--Kurtatsch Hofstatt 2016 Pinot Bianco, Sudtirol, Alto Adige, Italy, $. Bright acidity. Floral and citrus aromas and flavors, touch of peach, stony minerality, lingering finish. Very good.
--Chalk Hill 2016 Estate Red, Sonoma County, Ca., $70. A blend of mostly cabernet and malbec with smaller amounts petit verdot and merlot. This is a full-bodied red of dark, fleshy fruit with undercurrents of dried herb, pencil, tobacco and chocolate. A big wine at 15.2% alcohol but well-made. Very good.
--CVNE Vina Real 2016 Crianza Rioja, Spain, $17. Cherry, herbs, spice. Medium body. Smooth texture, easy drinking, well-balanced. Very good.
--Beaulieu Vineyard 2016 BV Tapestry, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. Blackberry, bit of plum, brambles, foresty earth, vanilla. Rich and juicy, a well-made Napa red. Very good.
--Tommasi Casisano 2011 Brunelli di Montalcino, Italy, $60. Toasty and black cherry aromas and flavors, bit of spice, bright acidity, juicy with smooth tannins. Long finish. Very good.
--Gehricke 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $32. Lime, lemon and apple. A refreshing chard with a nice finish. Very good.
--Chateau Serilhan 2014 Saint-Estephe, Bourdeaux, France, $30. Roughly equal amounts merlot and cabernet sauvignon, with less than 10 percent cabernet franc. This has blackberry and plum fruit with brambly, earthy, cigar flavors and oak spice. Good plus.
--Letrari 2015 Trentodoc Brut, Italy, $27. Yeasty aromas. Citrus, apple, touch of pineapple, fruity but dry on the palate, good acidity. Good plus.
--Markus Huber Vision 2019 Gruner Veltliner, Austria, $17. Floral, spicy. Good plus.
--Malene 2019 Rose, Central Coast, Ca., $22. This is a blend of grenache, mourvedre, cinsault, vermentino and syrah. Strawberry and melon on the nose, raspberry and other red berries on the palate with a bit of spice. Dry, with good acidity. Good plus.
--Di Majo Norante Ramitello 2104 Molise Rosso, Italy, $19. This blend of montepulciano and aglianico has cherry and blackberry flavors with a bit of spice. Savory, with a velvety texture. Good plus.
--Post Scriptum de Chryseia 2018 Duoro, Portugal, $27. Juicy plum, licorice, tobacco, spice, earth. Good plus.
--Stags’ Leap 2015 Petite Sirah, Napa Valley, Ca., $47. Ripe and extracted, with blackberry, blueberry, mint, spice and vanilla. Good plus.
--2018 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $20. Cherry, pencil, earth, spice. A light-bodied, well-made pinot at a modest price. Good acidity, moderate 13% alcohol. Good plus.
--Balletto 2019 Rose of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $20. Cherry and spice, lime/grapefruit and stony salinity. Good plus.
--Ravenswood 2015 Belloni Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $39. Earthy, savory, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry. Elegant, rounded mouthfeel; lingering finish. Good plus.
--ZD 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $75. Blackberry, cedar, herbs and vanilla. A ripe and rich Napa cab, with some petit verdot. Fine tannins, long finish. Good plus.
--The Paring 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $25. Lemon/lime, herbs, touch of grass. Good plus.
--Flat Top Hills 2019 Rose, Ca., $14. Fruity but dry, good depth of color, with strawberry, cherry and melon flavors. Good.
--Lagaria 2018 Pinot Grigio, Italy, $11. Dry with apple and lemon rind on the palate, a bit floral, with good acidity. Good.
--Ferraton Pere et Fils 2017 Samorens Cotes du Rhone, France, $16. Earth, a bit barnyard, licorice, dried herbs, blackberry. A wine for grilled beef and lamb. Good.
--Domaine Michel Magnien 2017 Bourgogne, France, $30. Earthy aromas. Dusty earth, cherry and minerals on the smooth palate. Good.
--Chronic Cellars 2019 Rose, Paso Robles, Ca., $15. Strawberry, cherry and watermelon and a touch of spice and minerality. Good.
--Pasqua Passione Sentimento Veneto 2018 Bianco, Italy, $16. Citrus, pear and apple with a pit peach and almond, a refreshing white with plenty of acidity. A summer seafood wine. Good.
--The Paring 2017 Syrah, Santa Ynez Valley, Ca., $25. Blackberry, licorice, pepper, earth, vanilla. Good.
--Hess Select 2019 Pinot Gris, Ca., $12. Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit, bit of viscosity in the mouth. Good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.