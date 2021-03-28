Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are recently sampled wines, roughly in order of quality and preference:

--Wieninger 2019 Wiener Gemischter Satz, Austria, $21. This biodynamic white field blend has wonderful floral aromas with citrus, pear, peach and minerals on the dry palate, with a very clean finish. The blend can contain up to 13 varietals but typically is dominated by Grüner Veltliner, Weissburgunder, Welschriesling, and Chardonnay. Very good.

--Bella Union 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $90. Rich, lush cab with blackberry, cherry, plum, brambles, oak spice and vanilla. Long finish. Very good.

--Blandy’s 10 Year Old Bual Madeira, Portugal, $30 (500 ml). Aged 10 years, this wine’s flavor is a mix of raisins, figs, apricots and nuts, along with caramel and vanilla. Very good.

--Russiz Superiore 2018 Collio Sauvignon, Italy, $29. Citrus, herb, grass and mineral aromas and flavors. Well-structured with bright acidity and rounded mouthfeel. Very good.

--Domaine Anderson 2017 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Cherry and herbs on the nose. Cherry, raspberry, tea and touch of mint on the palate. Fine tannins and persistent finish. Very good.