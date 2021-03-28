Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are recently sampled wines, roughly in order of quality and preference:
--Wieninger 2019 Wiener Gemischter Satz, Austria, $21. This biodynamic white field blend has wonderful floral aromas with citrus, pear, peach and minerals on the dry palate, with a very clean finish. The blend can contain up to 13 varietals but typically is dominated by Grüner Veltliner, Weissburgunder, Welschriesling, and Chardonnay. Very good.
--Bella Union 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $90. Rich, lush cab with blackberry, cherry, plum, brambles, oak spice and vanilla. Long finish. Very good.
--Blandy’s 10 Year Old Bual Madeira, Portugal, $30 (500 ml). Aged 10 years, this wine’s flavor is a mix of raisins, figs, apricots and nuts, along with caramel and vanilla. Very good.
--Russiz Superiore 2018 Collio Sauvignon, Italy, $29. Citrus, herb, grass and mineral aromas and flavors. Well-structured with bright acidity and rounded mouthfeel. Very good.
--Domaine Anderson 2017 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Cherry and herbs on the nose. Cherry, raspberry, tea and touch of mint on the palate. Fine tannins and persistent finish. Very good.
--La Nerthe Les Cassagnes 2017 Cotes-du-Rhone Villages, France. $20. Blackberry, black cherry and pepper on the nose, and a bit floral. Earthy. spicy and dry on the palate. Very good.
--Sosie 2019 White Blend, Rossi Ranch, Sonoma Valley, Ca., 35. Aroma of figs, flowers. Pear, touch of orange peel, lanolin and flowers on the palate in this dry blend of 52% Roussanne, 27% Grenache Blanc and 21% Marsanne. Slightly viscous with a long finish. Very good.
--Campuget 2019 Rose, Costieres de Nimes, France, $11. A blend of 70% syrah and 30% grenache, this is a classic Rhone rose, with its cherry, pepper, stony minerality and bright acidity. Very good for the price.
--Heinrich 2018 Naked Red, Austria, $20. A biodynamic blend of mostly Zweigelt and Blaufrankisch, with a little St. Laurent. Earthy nose; slightly tart red fruit, spice and earth on the light- to medium-bodied palate, with plenty of acidity. A food-friendly wine well-suited to pork and charcuterie. Good plus.
--Willamette Valley Vineyards 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $32. A dry, Burgundian pinot with restrained cherry/raspberry, minerals, earth and spice. Good plus.
--Legende 2016 Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, France, $40. Plum, violets, a bit of blackberry and licorice. Good structure. Good plus overall.
--Oak Farm 2019 Tievoli Red Blend, Lodi, Ca., $22. Blackberry and a bit of blueberry and cherry, brambles, tobacco and vanilla. Lush, ripe fruit. 76% zinfandel, 14% petite sirah, 10% barbera. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2018 Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains, Ore., $30. Pencil, earthy aromas. Brambles and restrained cherry, with a hint of blueberry, on the dry palate. Good plus.
--Montecillo 2015 Crianza Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, $11. Cherry, plum, herbs and brambles. Medium body, good acidity, medium length. Good plus.
--Zardetto Prosecco DOC Brut Organic, Italy, $20. Citrus, green apple, touch of peach/apricot, dry with bracing acidity. Good plus.
--Ventisquero Tara Atacama 2017 White, Chile, $40. Pineapple with other tropical and citrus fruit. A bit of vanilla, salinity and oak spice. A lively, fruity wine. Good plus.
--Cedar+Salmon 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hill, Wash., $25. Cherry, currant, cedar, chocolate, vanilla and spices. Good acidity, fine-grained tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.
--White Cliff 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand. Fruity with passionfruit, lime and grapefruit, as well as signature grassiness. Good.
--Yalumba 2018 Shiraz, South Australia, $19. Made with organic grapes. Earthy, grapey with violets. Rich, ripe blueberry and plum fruit on the palate. Good.
--Les Freres Bastards 2018 Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre, France, $12. Loads of pepper and spice accompanied by restrained, dark fruit – cherry, plum - on a dry palate. Good.