Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Charactere Unique 2019 Saint-Chinian, France, $17. Yeasty, floral aromas. Citrus, minerals, apple, pear and touch of stone fruit on the palate. A bit creamy and well-balanced. A blend of grenache blanc, Marsanne and vermentino. Very good.

--Tenute Silvio Nardi 2015 Brunello di Montalcino, Italy, $75. Cherries, herbs, tea and a touch of cola in this bright, silky, well-balanced, and delicious Brunello. Very good plus.

--Les Cadrans de Lassègue 2016 Saint Emilion, Bordeaux, France, $30. Blackberry and brambles on the nose. Blackberry, black cherry, plum, violet, earth, leather and licorice with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Planeta Carricante Spumante Metodo Classico Brut Sicilia D.O.C., Italy, $40. A well-balanced sparkler, with yeast, pear and lemon and a long finish. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Chardonnay Reserve, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Apple, pear and vanilla aromas. Apple, lemon, toast and vanilla on the well-balanced palate – a bit creamy, a bit bright - with a lingering finish. Very good.