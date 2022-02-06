Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Charactere Unique 2019 Saint-Chinian, France, $17. Yeasty, floral aromas. Citrus, minerals, apple, pear and touch of stone fruit on the palate. A bit creamy and well-balanced. A blend of grenache blanc, Marsanne and vermentino. Very good.
--Tenute Silvio Nardi 2015 Brunello di Montalcino, Italy, $75. Cherries, herbs, tea and a touch of cola in this bright, silky, well-balanced, and delicious Brunello. Very good plus.
--Les Cadrans de Lassègue 2016 Saint Emilion, Bordeaux, France, $30. Blackberry and brambles on the nose. Blackberry, black cherry, plum, violet, earth, leather and licorice with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Planeta Carricante Spumante Metodo Classico Brut Sicilia D.O.C., Italy, $40. A well-balanced sparkler, with yeast, pear and lemon and a long finish. Very good.
--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Chardonnay Reserve, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Apple, pear and vanilla aromas. Apple, lemon, toast and vanilla on the well-balanced palate – a bit creamy, a bit bright - with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Lake Sonoma 2018 Boar’s Blood Red Blend, Sonoma County, Ca., $60. Black cherry, blackberry and cranberry mixed with tea, leather and chocolate. Bright acidity for a 14.5% alcohol red, and a long finish. Very good.
--David Paige 2018 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir, Ore., $59. Light cherry raspberry and blueberry, herbs and spice and a touch of cola, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Beaulieu Vineyard 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $45. Blackberry, plum, cedar, baking spices, chocolate and a touch of vanilla. A reliable, well-made and juicy Napa red that is 84% cab with lesser amounts of merlot, touriga national, petite sirah, cabernet franc and syrah, Very good.
--Domaine Raphael Chopin 2018 La Ronze Regnie, France, $22. Cherry, red currant, blueberry with a touch of earth. Good acidity and fruit concentration. Good plus overall.
--Lake Sonoma 2019 Lazy Dog Vineyard Malbec, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. A bit floral, with dark fruit, chocolate, licorice, vanilla. Soft tannins. Good plus.
--Lake Sonoma 2019 Barbera, Sonoma Valley, Ca., $60. Silky smooth, with violets, blueberries, blackberries, cola, vanilla with a touch of spice. Good plus.
--OG de Negoce Lot 226 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $15. Bright acidity, lemon/lime flavors with some minerality and a light touch of herbs. Good plus.
--Peter Zemmer 2017 VignaKofl Aldein-Eich Pinot Noir Riserva, Alto Adige, Italy, $38. Sour cherry, roses, brambles and spice. Good plus.
--OG de Negoce 2018 Lot 151 Meritage, Napa Valley, Ca., $19. Blackberry, black cherry and plum aromas, a bit jammy. Smooth and plummy with toasty oak on the palate. An easygoing, everyday red blend (47% Cabernet, 39% Merlot, and 14% Malbec). Good plus.
--The Hess Collection 2018 Allomi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $36. Blackberry, cherry, plum and even a touch of raspberry, with tobacco and oak spice. Juicy and well-made. Good plus.
--Double Diamond 2018 Oakville Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $80. Black and blue fruits, earth, cedar, tobacco, oak spice. Long finish. Good plus.
--Corvo 2020 Rose, Sicily, Italy, $10. Strawberry aromas. Strawberry, cranberry and pomegranate flavors help give this refreshing rose some heft. Good plus.
--Gran Moraine Yamhill Carlton Brut Rose, Willamette Valley, Ore., $50. Yeasty aromas, with orange, lemon and watermelon on the palate. Good plus.
--Tiefenbrunner Turmhof 2018 Lagrein, Alto Adige, Italy, $38. Cherry, plum, pepper, licorice, herbs. High in acidity – needs food. Good.
--La Gioiosa at Amorosa Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G., Italy, $20. Fruity and floral, with peach, apple and lemon. A bit sweet but balanced. Good.
--McCay Cellars 2017 Grenache, Lodi, Ca., $35. Raspberry, cola, white pepper, oak spice and vanilla. Good.
--CK Mondavi 2020 Red Blend, Ca., $7. Pomegranate, plum and vanilla in this easy-going red. Good for the price.
--Cantine Ermes 2016 Epicentro Nero D’Avola Riserva, Sicily, Italy, $11. Blackcurrant, blueberry, plum, herbs chocolate vanilla. Ripe fruit, low tannins, easy drinking. A New World style nero d’avola. OK.
--Don Jacobo 2017 Rioja Crianza, Spain, $15. Plum, cherry, raisin, tobacco, vanilla. OK.
--Lake Sonoma Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma Valley, Ca., $28. A touch of peach on the nose. Melon and citrus on the palate. Good acidity, but a bit light on flavor. OK.
Michael Hastings