Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Ornellaia Poggio alle Gazze 2016 Dell’Ornellaia, Toscana, Italy. $75. This blend of 80% sauvignon blanc and small amounts of viognier and vermentino offers herbal and citrus aromas. The dry palate has herbal, floral, passionfruit and citrus notes with a long clean finish. Very good.--Loveblock 2018 Pinot Gris, Marlborough, New Zealand, $30. Melon, apple, pear, touch of lime and pineapple, with floral notes. Fruity with good acidity and lingering fish. Very good.
--Ravenswood 2015 Dickerson Zinfandel, Napa Valley, Ca., $39. Integrated blackberry, cherry and blueberry, brambles, touch of herbs and cola; long finish. Very good.
--Stags’ Leap Winery 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. A classic Napa chard with baked-apple, lemon and peach aromas. Butterscotch and vanilla with a creamy texture on the palate. Very good.
--Cakebread Cellars 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $40. Lots of oak spice on the nose. Stone fruit, apple and almond on the palate. Long, clean finish. Very good.
--Ramon Bilbao 2017 Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain, $14. Pineapple and other tropical fruit aromas. Citrus, salinity on the palate, with crisp acidity, clean finish. Good plus.
--Faire la Fete Brut, Cremant di Limoux, France, $19. Apple and lemon, delicate bubbles, plenty of acidity. 70% chardonnay, 20% chenin blanc and 10% pinot noir, made with methode traditionelle. Good plus.
--Chemistry 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $14. Tropical aromas. Pear and fig on the palate, fruity, minerally, touch of sweetness on the clean finish. Good plus.
--Craggy Range 2019 Te Muna Sauvignon Blanc, Martinborough, New Zealand, $22. Peach aromas. Lime/grapefruit, passion fruit, herbs on the palate. Good acidity, lingering finish. Good plus.
--The Prisoner Blindfold 2018 White Wine, Ca., $32. Tropical aromas. Sweet oak spice on the baked-apple, lemony, nutty palate. Good plus.
--Stoller 2019 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Ore., $28. Apple aromas. Apple, pear and lemon on the palate , and a bit floral and mineral. Balanced with good acidity. Good plus.
--Kaltern 2018 Schiava, Alto Adige, Italy, $20. Light and dry with strawberry and other red fruit, floral and herbal notes. Good plus.
--Loimer 2018 Rose, Niederosterreich, Austria, $17. This dry rose is 80% Zweigelt and 20% pinot noir. This wine has bright cherry and raspberry flavor with floral notes and high but balanced acidity. Good plus.
--Susana Balbo 2016 Late Harvest Malbec, Arg., $32 (500 ml). Baked cherries and prunes mix cinnamon, cloves and chocolate. 11.5% alcohol, residual sugar of 89g/l. Good.
--Glenelly Glass Collection 2018 Unoaked Chardonnay, Stellenbosch, South Africa, $18. Apple and lemon flavors and aromas, with some minerality, good acidity, lingering finish. Straightforward but enjoyable. Good.
--Irmana 2019 Grillo, Sicily, Italy, $13. A fresh and bright dry white with citrus, herbs and floral notes. Good.
--Dopff & Irion 2018 Cuvee Rene Dopff Riesling, Alsace, France, $17. Petrol and minerals on the nose. Green apple, lime, grapefruit and minerals on the palate. Balanced acidity. Good.
--Warre’s Warrior Finest Reserve Porto, Portugal, $19. Dried red fruit and chocolate, with nutty notes. Robust, with light tannins. Good.
--Tenuta Frescobaldi Castiglioni 2017 Toscana, Italy, $15. An easy-drinking wine with cherry and herb aromas and flavors. Good.
--District 7 2018 Pinot Noir, Monterey, Calif., $18, Pencil and twigs on the nose. Restrained red fruit flavors, touch of vanilla; nicely balanced. Good.
--Beronia 2019 Rose, Rioja, Spain, $13. Fruity and floral with good acidity. Good overall.
--Yalumba Samuel’s Collection 2018 Bush Vine Grenache, Barossa Valley, Australia, $21. Cherry, pomegranate/raspberry, pepper, a bit herbal and floral. Good.
--Brampton Roxton 2014 Red Blend, South Africa, $13. A blend of shiraz, petit verdot and malbec that blackberry, pepper, earth and tobacco aromas and flavors. Good.
--Irmana 2019 Frappato, Sicily, Italy, $13. Fresh and fruity, this is distinctive light red is floral and grapey, with flavors of pomegranates and pepper. OK.
--District 7 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Monterey, Ca., $20. Blackberry, plum and vanilla. Ripe fruit gives a perceptively sweet taste in this easy drinking red. OK.
