Sips and Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Ornellaia Poggio alle Gazze 2016 Dell’Ornellaia, Toscana, Italy. $75. This blend of 80% sauvignon blanc and small amounts of viognier and vermentino offers herbal and citrus aromas. The dry palate has herbal, floral, passionfruit and citrus notes with a long clean finish. Very good.--Loveblock 2018 Pinot Gris, Marlborough, New Zealand, $30. Melon, apple, pear, touch of lime and pineapple, with floral notes. Fruity with good acidity and lingering fish. Very good.

--Ravenswood 2015 Dickerson Zinfandel, Napa Valley, Ca., $39. Integrated blackberry, cherry and blueberry, brambles, touch of herbs and cola; long finish. Very good.

--Stags’ Leap Winery 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. A classic Napa chard with baked-apple, lemon and peach aromas. Butterscotch and vanilla with a creamy texture on the palate. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $40. Lots of oak spice on the nose. Stone fruit, apple and almond on the palate. Long, clean finish. Very good.

--Ramon Bilbao 2017 Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain, $14. Pineapple and other tropical fruit aromas. Citrus, salinity on the palate, with crisp acidity, clean finish. Good plus.