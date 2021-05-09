Sips and Tips: Recently Sampled Wines

--Far Niente 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $70. A rich but well-balanced chard with apple, melon and lemon mixed with restrained oak flavors, including vanilla and spice, and just a tiny bit buttery. Very good.

--Barone Pizzini 2014 Rose, Franciacorta, Italy, $50. A sparkling blend of 80% pinot noir and 20% chardonnay with floral aromas. Bright red fruit flavors and a touch of orange, with pronounced almond on the finish. This extra dry sparkler has enough acidity and weight to handle cured meats and a variety of other foods. Very good.

--Cameron Hughes Lot 752 2019 Gavi, Italy, $15. A clean, refreshing dry white with a mix of peach, apple, citrus and mineral aromas and flavors. Well-balanced with medium weight and enough structure to hold up to a variety of dishes. Very good.

--Alto Moncayo 2017 Veraton, Spain, $32. A full-bodied, slightly chewy garnacha with black fruit, tobacco and touch of chocolate. Very good.

--Septima 2018 Obra Reserva Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $25. Anise and dark fruit on the nose. Blackberry and black currants, tobacco, chocolate and salinity with chewy tannins. Very good.