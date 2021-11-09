 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sips of the South will be Nov. 10 at Fiddlin' Fish
0 Comments

Sips of the South will be Nov. 10 at Fiddlin' Fish

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sips of the South, a fundraiser for Authoring Action, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co., 772 N. Trade St.

The event will include beverages from Fiddlin’ Fish, as well as Cellar 4201, Bingo Bango, and Salem Kitchen. There also will be appetizers by Ya’ll Sauce and Acadia Foods.

The event will include a silent auction.

Tickets are $30.

Authoring Action is a nonprofit that works to transform the lives of youth through creative writing, spoken word and other art forms. It conducts year-round workshops for teens ages 13 to 17.

For tickets or more information, visit www.authoringaction.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Next 'Star Wars' movie is officially delayed

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News