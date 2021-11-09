Sips of the South will be Nov. 10 at Fiddlin' Fish

Sips of the South, a fundraiser for Authoring Action, will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co., 772 N. Trade St.

The event will include beverages from Fiddlin’ Fish, as well as Cellar 4201, Bingo Bango, and Salem Kitchen. There also will be appetizers by Ya’ll Sauce and Acadia Foods.

The event will include a silent auction.

Tickets are $30.

Authoring Action is a nonprofit that works to transform the lives of youth through creative writing, spoken word and other art forms. It conducts year-round workshops for teens ages 13 to 17.

For tickets or more information, visit www.authoringaction.org.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

