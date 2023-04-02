Here are a handful of recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Peter Zemmer 2018 Furggl Lagrein Riserva, Alto Adige, Italy, $38. Rich but elegant and balanced. Plum and dark cherry fruit along with earth. Luscious and velvety, with moderately assertive tannins. Very good.

--Neal Family Vineyards 2017 Howell Mountain Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $100. Blackberry, cedar and earth aromas. Blackberry, cedar, earth, tobacco, spice and vanilla on the rich, rounded palate, with a long finish. Very good.

--Cantine Florio Vecchioflorio 2018 Marsala Superiore Sweet, Italy, $14. Nutty, caramel aromas. Dates and apricots on the smooth palate. Very good.

--Ernest Vineyards 2019 Joyce Vineyard Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $62. Bright and lively, a bit floral, with apple, pear, lemon, minerality and salinity. Fresh and clean with a long, lemony finish. Very good.

--La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Blanc, Charente, France, $15. A sweet vermouth meant to be sipped chilled or over ice with attractive aromatics and nice blend of floral, herbal and citrus (especially orange) flavors with a touch of licorice. Very good.

--Los Vascos 2018 Cromas Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $22. Cherry, light strawberry and brambly aromas. Darker fruit, including black currant, on the savory palate, with tobacco, spice and a bit of licorice, and a lingering finish. From Domaine Barons de Rothschild (Lafite). Good plus.

--Cecchi 2015 Chianti Classico Riserva, Italy, $32. Dried herbs and dark cherry on the nose. Cherry, herbs, earth and touch of leather on the rich and smooth palate, with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Beaulieu Vineyard 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $38. Black cherry, tobacco and brambles on the nose. Black cherry, plum, cola and vanilla on the silky palate. Good plus.

--Cakebread Cellars 2021 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $40. Baked apple, citrus, minerals. Fresh but a bit creamy with a clean finish. Good plus.

--Zenato 2018 Valpolicella Ripasso DOC Superiore, Italy, $28. Restrained nose. Smooth and juicy with dried cherry, herbs and spice; moderate tannins. Good plus.

--Beronia 2020 Verdejo, Rueda, Spain, $14. Floral and herbal with peach and apricot, and bright acidity. Good.

--ColleMassari 2017 Montecucco Rosso Riserva, Italy, $25. Blackberry, blueberry, plum, touch of herbs, spice and vanilla. Good.

--Wente 2019 Southern Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, Livermore Valley, Ca., $20. Black cherry and spice aromas. Plum, black cherry, sweet toasted spice and vanilla on the palate. Good.

--Segno Librandi 2021 Ciro DOC, Italy, $15. Made from 100% gaglioppo, this is light-bodied and smooth but tannic with cherry, herbs, spice and a touch of licorice. Good.

--Corvezzo 2020 Prosecco D.O.C. Rose, Italy, $13. This has a yeasty nose with red berries and a touch of orange zest and grapefruit on the palate. A bit tart and almost bitter, but dry and crisp. Good.

--Le Fat Bastard 2021 Pinot Noir, Pays d’OC, France, $14. Ripe cherry and spice aromas. Mixed red berry, spice and earthy brambles on the palate. Good.

--Forum 2021 Malbec, Argentina, $10. Bright blackberry and raspberry, leather and tobacco. OK.