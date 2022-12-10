Sips & Picks: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines in order of preference:

--Gehricke 2019 Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Healdsburg, Ca., $29. Apple and butterscotch aromas. Apple with a bit of lemon on the palate, along with light caramel and toasty oak flavors through a lingering finish. A balanced and elegant oaked chard. Very good.

--Banshee 2019 Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, Ca., $28. Cherry, earth and spice in a light-bodied, well-balanced pinot with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Dow’s 20 Year Old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $67. Rich with aromas and flavors of hazelnuts, butterscotch/caramel/toffee, figs, apricots and vanilla. Very good.

--Gentleman Farmer 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley, Ca., $105. Blackberry, cedar and spice aromas. Juicy black and red fruit on the bright, smooth palate, with brambles, earth and spice. Very good.

--Ramon Bilbao 2015 Reserva, Rioja, Spain, $27. Brambles and cherry on the nose. Bright blackberry and plum, foresty earth, leather and coffee on the palate with a touch of vanilla and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Villa Maria Private Bin 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, $16. Classic herbal, lemongrass aromas with lime and a hint of tropical fruit on the fresh and zesty palate. Very good.

--Kellerei Eisacktal Valle Isarco 2021 Kerner, Sudtirol/Alto Adige, Italy, $24. A bit floral on the nose, with herbs and lemon. Lemon/lime, apple and pear on the herbal, mineral palate, with a clean, lingering finish. Good plus.

--Erste-Neue 2021 Muller-Thurgau, Alto Adige, Italy, $19. Herbal aromas. Herbal and pear, lime/grapefruit flavors on the palate with a bright but balanced finish. Good plus.

--Echeverria Limited Edition 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $25. Aromas of red and blue berries and spice. More red fruit on the juicy palate, along with pepper, cedar, mint, spice and chocolate. Good plus.

--Landmark Vineyards 2020 Damaris Reserve Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $40. Tropical fruit and vanilla on the nose. Creamy butterscotch with baked apple and pear on the palate. Oaky but balanced. Good plus.

--Giunco 2020 Vermentino di Sardegna, Italy, $21. Tropical and floral aromas. Floral, citrus, stone-fruit and mineral flavors on the palate, with a lingering finish. Good plus.

---Simi 2019 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, Ca., $45. Earth and spice on the nose. Earthy and a bit rustic with licorice, spice and cherry on the palate. Good plus.

--TerraNoble 2017 CA1 Andes Carmenere, Chile, $25. Juicy red fruit with earth and herbs, medium tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.

-Miguel Torres Cordillera de los Andes Reserva Especial 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $20. Blackberry, plum and brambly aromas. More of the same on the palate, along with spice and vanilla. Oaky, with grippy tannins. Good.

--Orfila Classic 2020 Malbec, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Fermented in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts, this has dark fruit and licorice on the nose, and on the juicy palate. Good.

--Guinigi 2015 Brunello di Montalcino D.O.C.G., Italy, $58. Cherries, earth and spice aromas and flavors. Good acidity and structure on the smooth palate, with a lingering finish. Good.

--Art of Earth Bubbly Sangria, Spain, $12. Slight fizz to this 7% alcohol sangria, which is made from organic grapes and has grapefruit, orange and red berry flavors. Good.

--Delas Saint-Esprit 2018 Cotes-du-Rhone, France, $12. Earthy, peppery aromas. Blackberry, earth, licorice and pepper on the palate. A touch thin in the middle but otherwise enjoyable. Good.

--Beronia 2018 Crianza Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, $15. Red berries and earth on the nose. A touch thin on the palate, with red fruit with a healthy dose of vanilla. Good.

--Guinigi Prosecco Rose D.O.C. Treviso, Italy, $17. A bit peachy and floral. Fruity but fairly dry on the palate. Persistent bubbles, good acidity. Good.

--Caldora 2020 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Italy, $15. Earthy aromas. Ripe red and black fruit with earth and vanilla on the palate. Good acidity. Good overall.

--Quinta de Vesuvio 2019 Comboio di Vesuvio Douro, Portugal, $22. Earthy, red fruit aromas. Plummy on the palate, with herbs, pepper and spice, and medium tannins. Good.

--Naberauli Rachuli Mtsvane 2020 Dry White, Georgia, $24. Floral aromas. Herbal, citrus, pear, touch of orange rind. Good.

--Guinigi Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso, Italy, $17. Peach aromas. Fruity with apple and peach and a bit sweet on the palate. Persistent bubbles. OK.

--Yalumba 2018 Barossa Shiraz, Australia, $20. Dark fruit and peppery aromas. Ripe plum, vanilla and licorice on the juicy palate. OK.

--Vento di Mare 2021 Pinot Noir, Italy, $12. Made with organic grapes, this has ripe cherry and cola with vanilla on the finish. OK.