Sips & Picks: Recently reviewed wines

--Gehricke 2018 Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma, Ca., $29. Cherry, roses and herbs on the nose. Cherry, pencil, wet earth, baking spices and a touch of cocoa on the palate with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Guinigi 2017 Toscana Rosso, Italy, $48. Black cherry, plum, violets, herbs and spice in a velvety smooth red blend – 40% Cabernet Sauvignon, 40% Merlot, 10% Sangiovese, 5% Petit Verdot and 5% Syrah. Very good.

--Justin 2018 Justification, Paso Robles, Ca., $60. A blend of 66% cabernet franc and 34% merlot, this unfiltered red offers earthy, plum aromas. The smooth and lush yet tannic palate mixes black and red fruit with cocoa, herbs, earth and vanilla, and a persistent finish. Very good.

--Cantine Ermes 2019 Quattro Quarti Appassimento Nero D’Avola, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $18. Black cherry and black plum aromas. Black fruit and prunes with herbs and earth and just a just of licorice on the velvety palate. Very good.

--Guido Marsella 2019 Fiano di Avellino, Italy, $28. Floral, light stone-fruit aromas. Citrus, white flowers, apple and minerals with a refreshing, persistent finish. Very good.

--Graham’s 10 Year Old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $39. Almond aromas. Almond, figs, orange peel, and caramel - with hints of ginger and baking spices - on the palate. Very good.

--Vale do Bomfim 2017 Douro, Portugal, $13. Black cherry, blackberry and plum aromas. Mixed red and black fruit on the palate, along with a bit of earthiness and spice, and a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Vina Aquitania Lazuli 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Maipo Valley, Chile, $45. Floral and earthy --Legende 2016 Paulliac, Bordeaux, France, $55. Blackberry, black currant, brambles, earth, leather, with a peppery finish. Good plus.

aromas with a touch of vanilla. Blackberry, black cherry, raspberry, leather and earth on the palate. Good plus.

--Luretta 2018 Gutturnio Superiore, Italy, $24. Black cherry aromas. Black cherry, herbs, earth and smoke on the medium-bodied palate. Good plus.

--Luretta Boccadirosa 2019 Colli Piacentini Malvasia Aromatica di Candia, Italy, $15. Floral, wild-herb aromas. White flowers, pear, apple, hint of citrus and almonds on the palate. Good plus.

--Mascota Vineyards Unamine 2017 Gran Vino Tinto, Argentina, $25. This blend of 60% cabernet sauvignon, 25% malbec and 10% cabernet franc has earth, brambles, leather and licorice on the nose. Blackberries, blueberries and vanilla on the earthy palate, with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Mascota Vineyards Unamine 2020 Chardonnay, Argentina, $25. Tropical aromas. Citrus plus some oak spice, vanilla and light touch of creamy butterscotch on the lively palate – walking a fine line between oaked and non-oaked chard. Good.

--Aquesi Brachetto D’Acqui, Piedmont, Italy, $18. A flavorful sweet sparkling wine with strawberry and raspberry flavors, soft and fresh, with deep purplish-red color. Good.

--Four Lanterns 2017 Jacinth, Paso Robles, Ca., $48. A light- to medium-bodied grenache with strawberry, cranberry, spice and pepper flavors. A bit tart on the tannic finish. Good.

--Colterenzio St. Daniel 2017 Pinot Nero Blauburgunder, Sudtirol, Alto Adige, Italy, $30. Dusty earth on the nose. Tart cherry, earth and spice on the palate with a lingering finish. Good.

--Chalk Hill 2019 Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. Tropical fruit and butterscotch on the nose. Baked apple, butterscotch, bitter caramel, vanilla and oak spice on the palate with a lingering finish. Good.

--Rustenberg 2020 Stellenbosch Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa, $14. Herbaceous, asparagus aromas with tropical fruit and gooseberry on the palate. Good.

--Concho Y Toro Gran Reserva 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Rapel River, Chile, $15. Grassy aromas. Lime and grass on the palate. OK.

--Gancia Prosecco Brut, Italy, $14. Fruity with green apple, touch of lime. OK.

--Mouton Cadet 2020 White Bordeaux, France, $13. Citrus aromas. Citrus and herbs on the palate. OK.

--Concho y Toro 2020 Casillero del Diablo Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Chile, $12. Citrus and gooseberry aromas, a tad tropical. Almost sweetish lime, soft but still zesty on the palate. Short finish. OK.

--Art of Earth 2019 Rose, France, $14. Made with organic grenache (70%) and syrah (30%), this is a bit on the fruity side with strawberry and melon. OK.

Michael Hastings

