Recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Stags’ Leap Winery 2018 The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $115. Blackberry, plum, blackcurrant, cedar, cigar tobacco and earth. Well-balanced and elegant, with a persistent mineral finish. Very good.

--Boschendal Brut NV, Western Cape, South Africa, $30. A 51% chardonnay, 49% pinot noir methode cap classique sparkling wine. Dry, with balanced yeastiness, orange and lemon, and fine bubbles. An elegant, well-made sparkler. Very good.

--Beringer Knights Valley Reserve 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley (Sonoma County), Ca., $70. Blackberry and cedar on the nose. Dried flowers, tea and tobacco on the rich but balanced palate with a long finish. Very good.

--Beringer Knights Valley Reserve 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley (Sonoma County), Ca., $70. Black cherry, cedar and tobacco on the nose. Black and red fruit, tobacco, earth and vanilla on the rich palate with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Guinigi 2016 Barolo, Italy, $58. Cherry and plum, a touch of licorice, and cinnamon and black pepper. A bit chalky but with a long finish. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $70. Blackberry, cedar, tobacco aromas. Blackberry, blueberry, plum and cocoa with a touch of earth and herbs on the palate. Fresh acidity and lingering finish. Very good.

--Dow’s 20 Year Old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $67. Caramel, almond and dried apricot swirl around in this aged port, with a long finish. Very good.

--Neal Family Vineyards 2021 Rutherford Dust Vineyards Vermentino, Napa Valley, Ca., $38. Lemon, apple and mineral; vibrant but soft on the palate with a clean finish. Good plus.

--Gehricke 2015 Chalk Ridge Vineyard Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Ca., $49. Apple, tropical and butterscotch aromas. Apple, lemon and almond on the balanced palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Chateau de Rouanne 2018 Vinsobres, France, $30. A blend of grenache, syrah and mourvedre, this dry red has herbal and violet aromas and features blackberry, pepper and leather on the palate. Good plus.

---Ken Forrester Sparklehorse 2018 Chenin Blanc Brut, Stellenbosch, South Africa, $30. Yeasty aromas, with apple, pear and lemon curd with slightly creamy and delicate mousse. Good plus.

--Cline 2021 Hat Strap Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Sonoma, Ca., $25. Tropical aromas. Baked apple, peach and lemon on the creamy palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Head High 2021 Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca., $28. Blackberry, brambles. Ripe fruit, a bit plummy, a bit earthy, spicy with vanilla on the finish. Fairly well balanced with moderate tannins. Good.

--Orfila 2020 Estate Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Arg., $15. Bright black and red fruit with a touch of earthiness and tea. Medium tannins, lingering finish. Good.

--Silk Road 2017 MaNavi, Georgia, $16. This aromatic dry white is a bit floral with touches of apricot and orange, and lively acidity. Good.

--Orfila 2018 Reserva Red Blend, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Arg., $20. Made with 50% malbec and 50% cabernet sauvignon, this has blackberry, violet and cocoa aromas. More blackberry with pepper and vanilla on the palate. Juicy with good acidity and medium body. Good.

--Ritual 2019 Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $21. Made with organic grapes, this has an earthy nose, with bright cherry and raspberry, tea and herbs on the light-to-medium palate, and some minerality on the finish. Good.

--Biltmore 2020 Albarino, American, $18. Bright acidity, tropical fruit, touch of honeysuckle. OK.

--Poggio Trevvalle 2019 TorEnte Montecucco Sangiovese, Italy, $20. Cherries and dried herbs with a touch of licorice. OK.

--Gallivant 2020 Bubbly White, Ca., $22. Yeast bread aromas. Crisp and dry with green apple as well as some rubber/Band-Aid flavors. OK.