Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. Raspberry, earth and tobacco aromas. Raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, mocha, tobacco and earth, with a long finish. Very good.

--Alkina Kin 2021 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia, $36. Blackberry, pepper aromas. Ripe and fleshy, with earthiness balancing the dark fruit. Lingering finish. Good plus.

--Villa Maria 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, $15. Lime, lemongrass and grapefruit aromas and flavors. Juicy, with typical New Zealand zippy acidity. Good plus.

--Beronia 2013 Gran Reserva Rioja, Spain, $30. Black plum, figs and earth on the nose. Black cherry, cedar, tobacco and spice on the palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Frescobaldi 2021 Pomino Bianco, Italy, $25. Apple and lemon aromas and flavors, a bit creamy with bright acidity. Good plus.

--Root:1 2019 Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $13. Tobacco and licorice aromas. Red and black fruit, licorice, mocha, earth and vanilla flavors. Full-bodied, lingering finish. Good plus.

--Domaine Bousquet Organic Brut Rose, Mendoza, Argentina, $13. Made with pinot noir and chardonnay, this sparkler has strawberry, cherry and watermelon aromas with bright acidity and a touch of grapefruit. Good plus.

--Lifevine 2021 La Mancha Cabernet Sauvignon, Spain, $22. A zero-sugar wine made with organic grapes, this has raspberry, sour cherry, plum, cedar, herbal and vanilla aromas and flavors. Bright, smooth and easy-drinking. Good.

--Tilia 2021 Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $11. Black cherry, earth and vanilla; medium-high acidity. Good.

--Orfila 2019 Reserva Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $20. Blackberry, plum, tobacco, licorice. Fairly high acidity, dusty tannins. Good.

--Borsao 2022 Rose, Spain, $11. 100% garnacha, this rose has strawberry and watermelon aromas. More strawberry fruit on the palate, a touch of spice and plenty of acidity. Good.

--Stinson Vineyards 2018 Chardonnay, Va., $25. Buttery, baked apple, touch of caramel, vanilla. Good balance, lingering finish. Good.

--- Domaine Bousquet Virgen 2021 Red Blend, Mendoza, Argentina, $13. An organic, sulfite-free blend of malbec, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc, with earthy, violet, red- and black-fruit aromas and flavors. Unoaked, with chewy tannins and a lingering finish. Good.

--Domaine Bousquet 2020 Gran Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina, $20. Ripe blackberry, plum, touch of raisin, cedar, spice, vanilla. Good.

--Domaine Bousquet 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir, Mendoza, Argentina. Strawberey and cherry, slight earthiness with good acidity. Made with organic grapes. Good.

-Cockburn’s Ruby Soho Port, Portugal, $32. A somewhat sweet port designed as a mixer, this has red fruit and raisin flavors, and a persistent finish. Good.

--Zenato 2019 Alanera Rosso Veronese, $17. Earthy, tobacco aromas. Plums, cherries, prunes and tobacco in a medium-to-full-bodied, smooth, easy-drinking red. Good.

--Stinson Vineyards 2019 Meritage, Va., $41. A blend of 38% cabernet franc, 33% merlot, 17% petit verdot and 12% cabernet sauvignon. Dark fruit and cigar on the nose. Blackberry, plum, tobacco, earth and vanilla on the palate. OK.

-- Domaine Bousquet LO CA 2022 Chardonnay, Argentina, $14. A low-calorie wine from Domaine Bousquet, made from organic grapes with just 75 calories in five ounces. Apple and lemon, bright acidity. A patio wine. OK.

--Forum 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina, $10. Blackberry, blueberry, green bell pepper. Dry, plenty of acidity, with a salinity on the finish. OK.

--Lifevine 2021 Chardonnay, CA., $22. Restrained nose. Baked apple, vanilla, slightly bitter cedar edge. OK.

--Lifevine 2021 Pinot Noir, Chile, $22. Advertised as a zero-sugar and pesticide free, this has ripe cherry and spice aromas. Ripe fruit, a bit grapey, and cola with a touch of herbs/earth on the palate. OK.

--Domaine Bousquet Gaia Malbec Nouveau, Mendoza, Argentina, $20. A juicier take on malbec, made with carbonic maceration. Black cherry, plum, spice. OK.