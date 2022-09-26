Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Below are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Lanson Le Rose Champagne, France, $70. Toast and strawberry aromas, with a touch of peach. Fine bubbles, a well-made champagne, with good balance and a long, slightly saline finish. Very good.

--Gary Farrell 2018 Hallberg Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $55. Cherry, foresty earth and spice aromas. Bright and vibrant with slightly tart cherry on the palate, accompanied by tea, spice, slate and a touch of cola. Very good.

-- Feudi di San Gregorio 2019 Fiano di Avellino, Italy, $28. An elegant and beautifully balanced dry white made from 100% fiano. Light peach and floral aromas. More light peach mixed with apple, minerals, lemon/grapefruit and a hint of almonds on the plate with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Quinta da Fonte Souto Portalegre 2020 Branco DOC Alentejo, Portugal, $26. Apple and floral aromas. Apple, butterscotch and touch of citrus on the creamy, round palate, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Cockburn’s No. 1 Special Reserve Porto, Portugal, $20. Black plum and chocolate, licorice and vanilla. Soft and smooth. Very good.

--Chalk Hill 2020 Chardonnay, Chalk Hill, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. Tropical, caramel and butterscotch aromas. Baked apple, lemon, brown butter and vanilla on the palate with a long finish. Very good.

--Frescobaldi Castelgiocondo 2016 Brunello di Montalcino, Italy, $70. Cherries, stewed plums, herbs and minerals on the nose and palate, with a touch of licorice. Silky tannins, long finish. Very good.

--Attems 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Venezia Giulia, Italy, $19. Citrus and herbal aromas and flavors, but not grassiness, in this well-balanced Italian sauvignon blanc. A touch of pineapple on the palate, and a bit of salinity on the finish. Good plus.

--Attems 2019 Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Italy, $20. Pear, floral and apple aromas and flavors, with mineral notes, nice balance and lemony finish. Good plus.

--Landmark Vineyards 2019 Grand Detour Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $35. Cherry, strawberry and spice on the nose. Strawberry, cherry, plum, brambles, earth and spice on the dry palate, with a lingering, lightly menthol finish. Good plus.

--Chateau de Manissy 2019 Lirac, France, $17. This Rhone blend of grenache and syrah has smoke, earth, leather and pepper on the nose. The wine is lean on the palate, with good acidity, with blackcurrant and cherry, earth, pepper and a touch of licorice through the persistent finish. Good plus.

--Robert Hall 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca., $20. Ripe black currant and plum, cedar and peppery spice. Full-bodied, smooth on the palate. Good plus.

--Bonterra The McNab 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino County, Ca., $60. With 20% petite sirah, this single-vineyard, biodynamic red has aromas of blackberry and brambles. Those are joined by flavors of chocolate, coffee, fig and spice on the rich palate. Good plus.

--McPrice Myers 2019 Beautiful Earth, Paso Robles, Ca., $40. An eight-grape blend, leading with 60% syrah. Black and red fruit and earth on the nose. Mixed dark fruit, earth, licorice, spice and vanilla on the lush palate. Good plus.

--Gentleman Farmer 2021 Rose, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Cherry aromas. 90% pinot noir with merlot and petit meunier. Deeply colored, with cherry, raspberry and grapefruit flavors, with plenty of acidity. Plenty of acidity. Good plus.

--Head High 2021 Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $22. Tropical, peach aromas. Clean and refreshing with pineapple, citrus and touch of vanilla on the bright palate. Good plus.

--Orfila 2019 Malbec, Mendoza, Arg., $15. Cherry, plum, earth, leather on the nose. Cherry, plum and vanilla on the palate, with integrated tannins and a lingering finish. Good.

--Tilia 2020 Chardonnay, Arg., $12. A sustainably farmed wine with toasty oak on the nose. Apple mixed with a bit of banana peach. Oaky but still crisp. Good.

--Cave Saint-Desirat Septentrio 2020 Saint Joseph, France, $15. Blackberry and brambles on the nose. Black fruit and pepper and toasty oak on the palate, with deep purple color, pronounced tannins and a lingering finish. Needs aging and food. Good.

--Flat Top Hills 2021 Buttery Chardonnay, Ca., $14. Tropical aromas. Baked pple, lemon and vanilla on the buttery, somewhat creamy palate with a slight bitter oak edge to the finish. Good.

--Southern Right 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa, $18. Moderately grassy nose. Well-balanced palate with lime, herbs and minerals. Good.

--OG de Negoce 2018 N. 48 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $24. Cherry and pencil aromas. Cherry, tea and spice on the palate with a touch of bitter or harsh notes in the middle but a decent finish. Good.

--Beronia 2019 Verdejo Rueda, Spain, $12. Flowers, herbs and stone fruit in this aromatic white. Citrusy on the palate with balanced acidity. Good.

--Art of Earth Prosecco Frizzante, Treviso, Italy, $15. Slightly less fizzy than regular prosecco, this wine made from organic grapes is straightforward, fruity but fairly dry and refreshing. A bit floral, decent acidity. Good.

--Mukuzani 2019, Duruki Valley, Georgia, $14. Peppery nose. Pepper, cherry, blackberry, plum, leather and spice on the palate. Good.

--Angels Ink 2021 Rose, Central Coast, Ca., $25. Cherry, strawberry and melon and citrus in the pleasantly dry rose. Good.

--Vilarnau Cava Brut Reserva, Spain, $15. Yeasty aromas. Yeasty and fruity, a tad tropical, with a hint of nuts on the palate. Good.

--Brilla! Prosecco, Italy, $15. Extra dry, moderately fruity with peach and apple. OK.

--Mack & Schuhle Mosketto, Italy, $12. This partially fermented grape juice, with just 5% alcohol is lightly fizzy and sweet with the flavors of flowers and peaches. An easygoing patio sipper. OK.

--Beronia 2021 Rose, Rioja, Spain, $13. Strawberry and melon aromas. Red currants on the palette, with a salty finish. OK.

--Cantine Ermes 2021 Vento Grillo, Sicily, Italy, $12. Lemon, light tropical flavors. Touch of bitterness on the savory finish. OK.