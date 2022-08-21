Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Here's my latest batch of wine reviews, roughly in order of preference:

--Falanghina del Sannio 2020 Feudi di San Gregorio, Italy, $23. Apple, lemon, herbs, flowers and stone fruit. Good acidity, rounded in the mouth with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Elena Walch 2019 Pinot Bianco, Alto Adige, Italy, $30. Lemon and minerals predominate in this round, clean white. Also apple and touches of peach, flowers and herbs. Nicely balanced with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Attems 2020 Cicinis Collio Sauvignon Blanc, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, $30. Fruity with peach aromas. Citrus, saline and touch of herbs on the palate. Very good.

--Etude 2019 Grace Benoist Ranch Carneros Chardonnay, Ca., $32. Pear, apple, lemon white peach and touch of butterscotch on the nose. Fresh and crisp palate with apple and vanilla and a bit of creaminess. Very good.

--Koyle Costa 2021 La Flor Sauvignon Blanc, San Antonio, Chile, $18. Grassy and herbaceous aromas. Predominantly lemon-lime on the palate with grapefruit, a touch of tropical fruit, a salty minerality and a long finish. Made with organic grapes. Very good.

--Matetic 2020 EQ Sauvignon Blanc, Chile, $20. Complex nose with light herbs. Grapefruit on the delicate palate, with good balance and plenty of salinity on the finish. Very good.

-- Le Pianore Tiniatus 2018 Montecucco Rosso, Italy, $20. Tart cherry, strawberry plum, herbs and touch of cola in a light-bodied Sangiovese-Merlot blend. Good plus.

--Attems 2021 Pinot Grigio Ramato, Friuli, Italy, $19. Cherry and apple aromas. Fruity but dry with a touch of mineral on the spicy finish. Good plus.

--Attems 2021 Pinot Grigio, Friuli, Italy, $19. Lime aromas. Lime and grapefruit on the palate with good minerality and touch of floral notes. Good plus.

--Morande 2020 Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Chile, $20. Herbal aromas. Lime and mineral on the palate with medium acidity and rounded mouthfeel. Good plus.

--Wente Niki’s 2021 Pinot Noir Rose, Arroyo Seco, Monterey, $35. Cherry, raspberry and a touch of watermelon on the nose. Strawberries and roses on the palate. Fairly and crisp. Nicely balanced. Good plus.

--Corvo Colomba Platino 2020 Insolia Terre Siciliane IGT, Italy, $20. Floral and herbal aromas, with lemon and minerals on the bright palate. Good plus.

--Hess Select 2018 North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $20. Blackberry and spice aromas. Those are joined by brambles, tobacco and a bit of vanilla on the smooth and savory palate. Good plus.

--Guinigi 2018 Chianti Classico Riserva D.OC.G., Italy, $28. Earth, licorice on the nose. Cherry, herbs, earth, violets and a touch of vanilla on the palate, which leans toward full-bodied. Made with 80% sangiovese and 10% each of cabernet sauvignon and merlot. Good plus.

--Hess Collection Panthera 2018 Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. Apple and lemon aromas. More apple and citrus on the palate along with toasted brioche and oak spice. Good plus.

--Cantine Ermes Vento di Mare 2021 Nero D’Avola, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $12. Earthy, brambly nose. Red berries, brambles, herbs, peppery spice and earth in the mouth. Good.

--Corvezzo 2020 Pinot Grigio, Italy, $13. Tropical aromas. Apple, peach, apricot, minerals on the palate. Good.

--Querciabella 2018 Chianti Classico, Italy, $33. Cherry and herbs on the nose. Same for the palate, with the addition of tobacco and a touch of vanilla. Persistent finish. Good.

--Zoe 2020 Rose, Greece, $15. A blend of agiorgitiko and moscofilero, this offers cherry and floral aromas, with moderately high acidity on the slightly bitter, grassy palate. An unusual rose. Good.

--Cline Ancient Vines 2020 Zinfandel, Contra Costa County, Ca., $16. Blackberry, brambles and earth on the nose. Blackberry, plum, brambles, leather and licorice on the smooth, plush palate. Good.

--Greetings 2020 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $16. Lemon, stony minerality and spice. Refreshing acidity. Good.

--Borsao Tres Picos 2019 Garnacha, Spain, $19. Cherry, blackberry, pepper and touch of cedar on the nose. Blackberry, plum, pepper, leather and vanilla on the palate. Good.

--French Blue 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, $15. A lean, straightforward sauv blanc from France with herbaceous aromas and citrusy palate. Good.

--Wente 2021 Morning Fog Chardonnay, Central Coast, Ca., $18. Tropical and apple aromas. Apple, oak spice and a bit of vanilla on the palate. Good.

--Josh Cellars 2020 Rose, Ca., $15. Peach and nectarina aromas. Citrus, red berry on the dry palate. Good.

--Domaine de La Grosse Pierre 2019 Chiroubles, France, $22. Pepper and violet aromas. Pepper, red currants and earth on the palate, with a touch of smokiness. Good plus.

--Adega de Borba Premium 2019 DOC Alentejo, Portugal, $16. Earthy, blackberry, vanilla aromas. Dark fruit, earth, coffee and cocoa on the palate. A blend of trincadeira, touriga nacional, cabernet sauvignon and alicante bouchet. Good.

--Ancient Peaks 2021 Rose, Paso Robles, Ca., $26. Watermelon, strawberry and citrus flavors with good acidity and a crisp but salty, stony finish. Good.

--Josh Cellars 2019 Reserve Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $22. Ripe, cooked black fruit, cedar and vanilla on a smooth oaky palate. Good.

--Cantine Ermes Vento di Mare 2020 Pinot Grigio, Terre Siciliane, Italy, $12. Pear, apple and citrus. Fruity but dry. OK.