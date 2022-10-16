Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Livio Felluga 2019 Pinot Grigio, Collio DOC, Italy, $30. Fresh floral aromas along with peach and apricot. Honeysuckle, pear and citrus, including orange, on the savory, rounded palate with a touch of baking spice on the finish. Very good.

--Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Tapestry, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. Blackberry, plum, raspberry, brambles, tobacco and cedar in this Bordeaux blend made from cabernet sauvignon, merlot, petit verdot, malbec and cabernet franc. Very good.

--Ramon Bilbao 2010 Gran Reserva Tempranillo Rioja, Spain, $39. Black cherry, smoke and earth on the nose. Black cherry, cedar and leather on the palate. Well-balanced, with fine tannins and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Coen 2019 Reserve Malbec, Uco Valley, Arg., $45. Black cherry and earth on the nose. Black fruit, earth, leather, pepper, spice and a tinge of tar/licorice on the rich palate, with a persistent finish. Very good.

--Andre Brunel 2019 Becassone, Cotes du Rhone, France, $19. A blend of clairette, grenache blanc and roussanne, this aromatic white has aromas of flowers, honeysuckle and apple. On the palette is apple, melon, honey, fig and minerals. Good plus.

--Wente Vineyards 2020 Aly’s Pinot Noir Arrroya Seco, Monterey, Ca., $50. Ripe strawberry, cherry aromas. Sweetish cherry, earth and oak spice with velvety texture and fine-grained tannins. Good plus.

--Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Porto, Portugal, $27. Black fruits, touch of raisin on the nose. Black cherry, plum and chocolate on the palate. Good plus.

--Costeval 2021 Rose, Coteaux D-Aix-en-Provence, France, $15. Strawberry aromas. Strawberry, melon and citrus on the lively palate. Good plus.

--Cline 2020 Ancient Vines Zinfandel, Contra Costa County, Ca., $16. Blackberry, plum, brambles, tobacco, with a juicy, velvety palate. Good plus.

--Juve & Camps 2017 Brut Nature Gran Reserva, Cava, Spain, $23. Bright citrus, toast. Rounded, creamy in the mouth. Slightly bitter on the finish. Good.

--La Miranda Secastilla 2020 Garnacha Blanca, Spain, $15. Aromatic, floral, with ripe stone fruit and touch of almond. Good.

--Mullen Road Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Wash., $45. Blackberry and cedar aromas. Blackberry, cedar, tobacco and vanilla on the palette, with ample tannins. Good.

-- Domaines Barons de Rothschild Legende 2016 Medoc, Bordeaux, France, $26. Blackberry, brambles and earth aromas and flavors, with firm tannins, medium finish. A simple and straightforward red. Good.

--Cune 2020 Rioja, Spain, $17. Made with organic grapes, this red has cherry and oak spice on the nose, with more of the same along with a bit of cola and licorice on the palate. OK.

--Tilia 2020 Malbec, Arg., $12. Smoke, vanilla aromas. Plum, raspberry, licorice, vanilla. Easy drinking, a tad sweet. OK.

--Fresh Vine 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $22. Advertised as a “low-cal, low-carb, gluten-free” wine, this red has blackberry aromas and ripe blackberry, plum and vanilla flavors on the medium palate. Easy-drinking, a bit sweetish, with 0.4 g sugar in 5 ounces. OK.

--Fresh Vine 2020 Pinot Noir, Ca., $20. Restrained nose with light cherry. Light-bodied, dry, not unpleasant but lacking in flavor. A a “low-cal, low-carb, gluten-free” wine. OK.