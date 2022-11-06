Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Donnachiara 2017 Taurasi DOCG, Italy, $38. This 100% aglianico offers black cherry and plum aromas, with more dark fruit and lots of pepper and earthy notes on the savory, tannic palate. A rustic and robust red with ample acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Les Cadrans de Lassegue 2017 Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France, $30. 90% merlot, 10% cabernet franc. This has blackcurrant, violets and plum with a touch of raspberry, tobacco, earth and licorice. Meaty and spicy. Very good.

--Casa Comerci Refulu 2020 Greco Bianco, Calabria, Italy, $28. A floral, herbal wine with melon and mellow citrus flavors. Rounded, rich mouthfeel and long finish. Very good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2019 Merlot, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Earth, cedar, plum, black fruit on the nose. Dark fruit, chocolate and tobacco on the palate. Fine tannins, with a long finish. Very good.

--Aperture 2019 Red, Sonoma County, Ca., $55. A blend of primarily malbec and merlot, this has earthy, violet aromas. The palate is rich yet silky with dark cherry, plum, earth and leather. Good plus.

--Maquis 2018 Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $24. Blended with small amounts of carmenere and petit verdot, this is an atypical cab franc. It’s dark and brooding with spice and pepper, and some vegetal flavors. Earthy and rich, with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Delas Saint-Esprit 2019 Cotes-du-Rhone Blanc, France, $12. Ripe apple, peach and floral aromas. Smooth, rounded mouthfeel, with ripe stone fruit, citrus and touch of almond; lingering finish. Fresh but also a bit rich. Good plus.

--Zenato 2019 Valpolicella Superiore, Italy, $17. Cherry and herb aromas. Tart cherry, spice and pepper on the palate, with bright acidity and a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Marchesi Frescobaldi 2018 Tenuto Massovivo Ammiraglia Vermentino Toscana IGT, Italy, $24. Floral, peach and apple aromas. Fresh, with peach, apricot, honeydew, citrus and a stony minerality. Good.

--Cakebread Cellars 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $30. Lemon and herbal, grassy aromas. Balanced acidity on the citrusy palate and clean finish. Good.

--Flat Top Hills 2021 Buttery Chardonnay, Ca., $14. Tropical, peach and vanilla aromas. Fruity with apple and vanilla, and creamy, with a buttery finish. Good.

--Corvezzo Prosecco D.O.C., Italy, $13. Made with organic grapes, this has a yeasty nose, with bread, apple and pear on the palate. Dry with moderate acidity. Good.

--Chateau de L’Escarelle 2021 Coteaux Varois en Provence Rose, France, $22. Red fruits and minerality. Bright, crisp and lively with a salty finish. Good.

--Josh Cellars 2020 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, Ca., $22. Plum, blackberry, cedar and vanilla aromas. Plum, blueberry, cola and vanilla on the juicy palate. Easy drinking. Good.