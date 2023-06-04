Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Domaine Wachau 2021 Federspiel Terrassen Riesling, Austria, $19. Lime and petrol aromas. Bright lemon/lime and stony minerals at first, followed by rounded mouthfeel, with a persistent finish. Very good.

--Rombauer 2021 Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Ca., $65. Cherry, pencil and spice aromas. Velvety, elegant and well-balanced with dark cherry, spice and a bit of earthiness, and a persistent finish. Very good.

--Sojourn 2021 Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $38. Baked apples and stone fruit on the nose. Apple, citrus and just a touch of vanilla on the palate. Nicely balanced, just a bit creamy, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Cline 2020 Eight Spur Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $25. Black cherry and spice aromas. Black cherry, blackcurrant, plum, earth and spice on the rich but balanced palate. Very good.

--Xanadu 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Australia, $27. Earthy aromas. Blackcurrant, black cherry, tobacco and brambles on the rich palate, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Stoller 2022 Pinot Noir Rose, Willamette Valley, Ore., $28. Strawberry and melon aromas. Cherry and grapefruit and touch of orange zest on the refreshing palate. Very good.

--Balletto 2022 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $25. Ripe tropical, citrus aromas. Rounded but zippy palate with grapefruit, lime and minerality. Very good.

--Mascota Vineyards Unanime 2017 Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina, $40. Blackberry, cedar, earth aromas. Dark fruit, earth, spice, and touch of licorice on the palate. Juicy fruit, chewy tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.

--Chemistry 2022 Pinot Gris, Oregon, $18. Tropical fruit, stone, floral aromas. Pear and lemon on the rounded palate. Good plus.

--Quinta de Chocapalha 202 Arinto, Portugal, $15. Citrus, stone-fruit aromas. Bright lime and minerality on the refreshing palate. Good plus.

--Antigua Bodega Stagnari Prima Donna 2018 Tannat, Canelones, Uruguay, $23. Blackberry, plum, raisin, smoke and spices. Rich and velvety smooth. Good plus.

--Les Sarrins 2021 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $25. Melon and peach aromas. Peach, strawberry and citrus and a touch of white flowers on the palate. Good plus.

--Stoller 2022 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley, Ore., $25. Baked apple, tropical aromas. Bright and lemony on the palate, with floral notes, stony minerality and crisp acidity. Good plus.

--Bertani 2020 Valpolicella Ripasso, Italy, $40. Dried cherry, herbs and earth on the nose and palate, with hint of almond. Gripping tannins through a persistent finish. Good plus.

--Raeburn 2020 Russian River Chardonnay, Ca., $20. Ripe pear and green apple aromas and flavors with a touch of minerality and a creamy texture. Good.

--Abbazia Prosecco, Italy, $12. Apple aromas with touch of almond, lemon zest on the palate. Nicely balanced, extra dry. Good.

--Ettore 2018 Rosso, Mendocino, Ca., $42. Made with organic cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot grapes, this has dark cherry, blackcurrant, spice and earthy, brambly flavors with a touch of tobacco. Good.

--CK Mondavi Family Select 2022 Chardonnay, Ca., $16. Apple, light tropical fruit aromas. Lemon and apple on the palate with a bit of creaminess and oak spice. Restrained oak overall. A significant improvement over the chardonnays in CK Mondavi’s lower-tier, classic line. Good.

--CK Mondavi Family Select 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $16. Spicy blackberry with touch of raspberry on the nose. Medium-bodied, easy-drinking red with somewhat bright red and black fruit and light oak on the palate. Good.

--Lake Sonoma 2020 Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $34. Baked apple, tropical fruit and spic aromas. Lime, lemon, orange and light vanilla on the bright palate. Good.

--Domaine Bousquet Virgen 2021 Natural Malbec, Tupungato Valley, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Made with no added sulfites, this offers blackberry and black cherry fruit, floral notes, plus mocha and pepper. Fresh with a bit of spice. Good.

--Domaine Bousquet Virgen 2022 Natural Chardonnay, Tupungato-Uco Valley, Mendoza, Arg., $13. Made with no added sulfites and organic grapes, this has apple, pear and mineral flavors, with a bitterness on the finish. OK.