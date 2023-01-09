Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

Recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Pazo de Lusco 2021 Albarino, Rias Biaxas, Spain, $25. Lemon, apple and mineral; bright, clean and refreshing with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Colterenzio St. Daniel 2019 Pinot Nero Riserva, Sudtirol Alto Adige DOC, Italy, $32. Bright cherry, plum, herbs and a touch of spice, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Neal 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Blackberry, cedar, tobacco, touch of leather and cocoa. Long, savory finish. Very good.

--Cecchi 2019 Chianti Classico, Storia di Famaglia DOCG, Italy, $27. Cherry and herbs, forest brush, touch of mocha. Bright, with good structure and medium, smooth tannins. Good plus.

--Les Cadrans de Lassegue 2018 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France, $30. Blackberries, foresty earth on the nose. Cherries, plum, currants and earth on the smooth palate, with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--E. Guigal 2017 Cotes du Rhone, France, $18. Earth, pepper and black fruit on the nose. More on the same on the balanced, structured palate. Good plus.

--Ferrari Brut Rose, Trentodoc, Italy, $38. Yeasty bread, ripe strawberries and red currants in an elegant, medium-dry sparkling wine. 60% pinot nero, 40% chardonnay. Good plus.

--Vina Progreso 2020 Overground Cabernet Franc, Uruguay, $26. Earthy, tobacco aromas. Tobacco, earth, raspberry, plum and cherry on the palate. Medium-bodied, fresh and juicy. Good plus.

--Josh Cellars 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast, Ca., $22. Black cherry, cedar, tobacco and vanilla. Good structure, integrated tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.

--ColleMassari 2020 Melacce Montecucco DOC Vermentino, Italy, $18. Floral aromas. Flavors of melon, lime, apple, grapefruit and a touch of almonds, with some salty minerality on the lingering finish. Good plus.

--Castel Pujol 2021 Folklore Blanco, Uruguay, $20. A blend of trebbiano and Malvasia, this has tropical aromas. Tropical fruit and lime are accompanied on the palate by a marked salinity and fresh, clean finish. Good plus.

--Garzon 2020 Single Vineyard Tannat, Uruguay, $29. Earth and spice aromas. Red and black fruits, pepper, spice, tobacco, licorice and espresso on the juicy, fresh palate. Good plus.

--Metz Road Riverview Vineyard 2020 Pinot Noir, Monterey, Ca., $36. Cherry, pencil, spice, earthy and herbal aromas and flavors. Nicely balanced. Good plus.

--ColleMassari 2017 Rosso Riserva, Montecucci DOC, Italy, $25. Herbal, spicy aromas. Black and red slightly tangy fruit, herbs and spice on the palate, with fine tannins, good acidity a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Guinigi 2017 Toscana I.G.T. Rosso, Italy, $40. Smooth and soft with cherry mixed with a bit of black fruit, plus herbs and vanilla. Juicy with mouth-watering acidity. Good.

--Guinigi 2018 Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Italy, $30. Aromas of violets and foresty earth. Ripe cherry, earth and savory notes on the palate with a touch of vanilla. Good.

--Pagos del Galir A Malosa Godello, Spain, $21. Apple, lemon and minerals. Good.

--Cantine Ermes Quartro Quarti Appassimento 2019 Nero D’Avola, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $18. Red fruits, cocoa and spice aromas. More of the same on the medium-bodied, smooth palate, with soft tannins. Good.

--French Blue 2019 Bordeaux Rouge, France, $15. Imported by C. Mondavi, this offers blackberry, earth and spice, and some vanilla on the finish. A bit thin but with good acidity. OK.

--Hahn Appellation Series 2021 Pinot Noir, Arroyo Seco, Ca., $25. Ripe cherry, strawberry and cola with a good dose of sweetish vanilla. Medium tannins. OK.

--Dove Hunt Dog 2020 Rose, Ca., $12. Cherry, strawberry and melon. A bit sweet with a slight bitter note. OK.