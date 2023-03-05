Here are recently review wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Chalk Hill 2018 Estate Red, Sonoma County, Ca., $70. A blend of 54% cabernet sauvignon, 34% malbec, 10% petit verdot and 2% carmenere, this has earthy, black fruit in the nose. On the palate are blackberry, plum, brambles, tobacco, leather and vanilla, with a touch of licorice. Rich and a bit rustic, with a long finish. Very good.

--Etude 2018 Grace Benoit Ranch Pinot Noir, Carneros, Ca., $47. Cherry, brambles, tea, foresty earth and spice on the nose and palate. Well-balanced and elegant, with a persistent finish. Very good.

--Terlan 2021 Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, $26. Floral aromas, with pear, melon, lemon and minerals and a touch of grapefruit on the fresh and clean palate, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Gary Farrell 2019 Olivet Lane Vineyard Russian River Valley Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $50. Fresh apple, peach and tropical aromas. Elegant and lively yet balanced, with more apple, lemon and restrained oak spice, and a persistent creamy finish. Very good.

-- Feudi di San Gregorio 2020 Greco di Tufo, $25. Apple, chalky minerals, lemon and a touch of peach dominate this dry white, which has a rich mouthfeel yet is clean and refreshing through the persistent finish. Very good.

--Domaines Schlumberger Alsace Grand Cru Kitterle 2017 Riesling, Alsace, France, $44. Bright and lively, chalky and minerality with plenty of lemon peel. Still a taut, zesty wine at six years. Very good.

--Quinta do Vesuvio Pombal do Vesuvio 2018 Duoro, Portugal, $26. Floral aromas. Cherry, red currants, herbs and a bit meaty/savory with a touch of licorice. Medium-bodied, well-balanced. Very good.

--McPrice Myers 2019 Paper Street Vineyard Cuvee, Paso Robles, Ca., $60. A GSM plus petite sirah and graziano, this blend has blackberry, blueberry and boysenberry aromas, with ripe, plummy red and black fruit on the smoky, savory, smooth palate. Very good.

--Secondo Marco 2018 Valpolicella Classico, Italy, $16. Tart cherries, touch of plum, and dried herbs and flowers. Light-bodied, well-balanced. Good plus.

--Guinigi 2015 Brunello di Montalcino, Italy, $60. Cherry, violets, dried herb and spice. Light to medium body. Nicely balanced with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--El Capricho Aguara 2018 Special Reserve Tannat, Uruguay, $55. Smoky, licorice and vanilla aromas. Smooth palate of dark fruit, leather and spices, with characteristic tannins. Good plus.

--Wente 2021 Eric’s Unoaked Chardonnay, Livermore Valley, Ca., $35. Fresh apple and tropical aromas. Apple, citrus and minerals on the palate. Good plus.

--Frank Family Vineyards 2019 Zinfandel, Napa Valley, Ca., $45. Brambles and blackberry on the nose. Blackberry, cherry and spice on the brigh, fruity but dry palate. Nicely balanced. Good plus.

--Chehalem 2022 Pinot Noir Rose, Willamette Valley, Ore., $28. Lots of cherry on the nose, with grapefruit on the palate. Lively yet balanced. Good plus.

--TerraNoble CA2 2018 Carmenere Costa, Colchagua Valley, Ca., $25. Aromatic with earth and dark fruit. Rich but soft with good acidity, raspberry, pepper, earth and minerality. Good plus.

--Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Apalta, Chile, $26. Blackberry and leather aromas. Ripe black fruit and vanilla on the smooth palate. Good.

--Flat Top Hills 2021 Pinot Noir, Ca., $17. Cherry and pencil on the nose. More of the same plus a bit of spice on this straightforward but true-to-type Pinot. Good.

--BY.OTT 2020 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $25. Perfumey, with strawberries and citrus. Good.

--Bodegas Delgado Zuleta Manzanilla Sherry, Spain, $16. Yeasty bread, almond and orange aromas. Light, smooth and citrusy on the palate with a salty finish. Good.

--San Simeon 2019 Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, Ca., $25. Earth, spice and dark fruit aromas. Plum, dark cherry, cocoa, dried herbs and touch of vanilla on the palate, with fine-grained tannins. Good.

--Frescobaldi Nipozzano Vecchie Viti 2018 Riserva Chianti Rufina, Italy, $26. Cherries and herbs/tea on the nose. More of the same on the lively, savory, medium-bodied palate. Good.