Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

A big batch this go-round My latest tastings and reviews roughly in order:

--Close Pegase 2018 Estate Grown Pinot Noir, Mitsuko’s Vineyard, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $40. Cherry, pencil shavings on the nose. Dry cherry and spice on the palate. Balanced, light-bodied, lean and elegant with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Sosie 2017 Red Blend, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. A blend of 45% cabernet sauvignon, 45% merlot and 10% cabernet franc aged with 50% new oak, this has blackberry, tart cherry, plum, foresty earth and pepper with chewy tannins. Lingering finish. Very good.

--David Paige 2018 RPG Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ore., $79. A smooth, well-balanced pinot with lots of earthiness. Nice cherry, spice and earth through the long finish. Very good.

--Ventisquero Enclave 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $80. Earth, licorice, tar and tobacco on the nose. Ripe, dark fruit combined with lots of earthiness, tobacco and vanilla - and a touch of mint - on the rich palate, with its long finish. Very good.

--Urbina 1994 Gran Reserva Rioja, Spain, $60. Earth on the nose. Violets, figs, dried plums, spices and savory notes on the smooth palate and long finish. Very good.