Sips & Tips: Recently reviewed wines

A big batch this go-round My latest tastings and reviews roughly in order:
--Close Pegase 2018 Estate Grown Pinot Noir, Mitsuko’s Vineyard, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $40. Cherry, pencil shavings on the nose. Dry cherry and spice on the palate. Balanced, light-bodied, lean and elegant with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Sosie 2017 Red Blend, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. A blend of 45% cabernet sauvignon, 45% merlot and 10% cabernet franc aged with 50% new oak, this has blackberry, tart cherry, plum, foresty earth and pepper with chewy tannins. Lingering finish. Very good.
--David Paige 2018 RPG Vineyard Pinot Noir, Ore., $79. A smooth, well-balanced pinot with lots of earthiness. Nice cherry, spice and earth through the long finish. Very good.
--Ventisquero Enclave 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $80. Earth, licorice, tar and tobacco on the nose. Ripe, dark fruit combined with lots of earthiness, tobacco and vanilla - and a touch of mint - on the rich palate, with its long finish. Very good.
--Urbina 1994 Gran Reserva Rioja, Spain, $60. Earth on the nose. Violets, figs, dried plums, spices and savory notes on the smooth palate and long finish. Very good.
--Castello di Bossi 2013 Gran Selezione Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy, $42. Dried herbs and dried cherries on the nose. Black cherries, plums, earth and touch of stone on the chewy palate with a persistent finish. A powerful unfiltered chianti. Very good.
--Errazuriz 2019 Max Chardonnay Reserva, Aconcagua Valley, Chile, $20. Tropical fruit and citrus, touch of almond, restrained oak, good balance in this well-made, refreshing chard. Very good.
--Cambria 2018 Julia’s Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley, Ca., $25. Earth, dark cherry, tea, herbs and spice in this pinot that leans toward full-bodied with firm tannins and lingering finish. Very good.
--Chalk Hill 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, Ca., $33. Juicy, refreshing. Tropical fruit on the nose and palate, mixed with grapefruit and floral notes. Very good.
--By.Ott 2020 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $25. Made from primarily grenache and cinsault, this of strawberry, cherry and floral aromas, with soft peach and spice on the palate. Nicely balanced. Good plus.
--Domaine de Villargeau 2018, Coteaux de Giennois, France, $16. A sauvignon blanc from the Loire Valley, this has aromas of white flowers, a bit of mineral and citrus. Its fresh but with a bit of weight to it. Good plus.
--Borsao 2018 Tres Picos Garnacha, Spain, $16. Blackberry and smoke aromas. Ripe, a bit jammy and sweet, with blackberry, plum, cola, vanilla and a touch of smoke on the smooth palate. Good plus.
--Chehalem 2019 Rose of Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains, Willamette Valley, Ore., $25.
Cherry aromas. Good acidity with grapefruit and savory notes on the palate. Good plus.
--Poggio Anima 2019 Uriel Grillo-Sicilia, Italy, $15. Citrus and herbs, with a slight earthiness and minerality, lots of acidity, a good match for any assertive white fish. Good plus.
--Dog Point Vineyard 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, $25. Grapefruit, lime, melon. mineral and fresh herbs. Racy acidity. Good plus.
--La Bastide 2020 Peyrassol Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $29. Delicate, floral aromas. Dry palate offers strawberries and salinity. Good plus.
--Loimer Brut Rose, Austria, $25. Yeasty, floral and lean, with strawberry and cherry flavors and good acidity. Good plus.
--Masseria Surani 2018 Arthemis Fiano, Puglia, Italy, $18. Floral, bright with a bit of viscosity on the palate, with flavors of honey, orange, peach and apricot. Good plus.
--Primus 2017 The Blend, Colchagua, Chile, $19. Primarily cabernet sauvignon and carmenere, with smaller amounts of petit verdot, merlot, syrah and cabernet franc. Earth and cedar on the nose. Blackberry, tobacco, licorice and pepper on the full-bodied, rustic palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.
--The Prisoner 2019 Chardonnay, Ca., $40. Tropical fruit and oak spice on the nose. Baked apple, vanilla, butterscotch and touch of lemon on the palate. For fans of oaky chard. Good plus.
--Domaine Wachau Loess 2020 Gruner Veltliner, Austria, $14 (1 liter). Lime with a touch of grassiness or herbaceous flavor on the palate with medium acidity. Good.
--Trivento 2019 Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Arg., $11. Blackberry, raspberry, earth and pepper. Good.
-- Domaines Barons de Rothschild Legende 2017 Bordeaux, France, $19. This blend of 60% cabernet sauvignon and 40% Merlot has raspberry, cherry and plum fruit with a healthy dose of toasty oak flavors. Good.
--Cvne Monopole 2020 Blanco Seco Rioja, Spain, $16. Citrus and floral aromas. Apple, pear, lemon/lime rind on the palate. Good.
--Hess Select 2019 Rose, Ca., $12. Strawberry, cherry and floral aromas. Good acidity with a touch of raspberry on the palate. Good.
--Chemistry Pinot Noir Rose Bubbles, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Cherry, strawberry, spice, citrus and watermelon in this lightly fizzy rose. Good.
--Rex Hill 2017 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, Ore., $35. Earthy aromas. Cherry, plum earth, tobacco and spice flavors. Nice structure, lingering finish. Good.
--Ryder Estate 2020 Pinot Noir Rose, Central Coast, Ca., $15. Strawberry, cherry and melon aromas. Cherry and stone on the palate, with good acidity. Good overall.
--District 7 2019 Chardonnay, Monterrey, Ca., $18 Moderately oaked chard with bright tropical fruit, a bit of creamy, buttery texture and caramel flavor, and lingering finish. Good.
--Left Coast 2020 White Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $24. Pear, melon and floral aromatics. Citrusy, a bit minerally with refreshing acidity. Turning pinot noir on its head in a good way. Good.
--Sweet Cheeks 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore.., $29. Cherry, a bit of earth and moderate oak spice. A straightforward but well-made pinot. Good.
