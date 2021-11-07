Sips & Tips: Recently sampled wines

Some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Nyetimber Brut Rose, England, $70. Delightful sparkling wine from England that’s yeasty, with cherry, raspberry, apple and citrus. Well-balanced and delicious, with a long finish. Very good plus.
--Wine & Soul Pintas 2016 Character, Douro, Portugal, $37. Earth, violets, black cherry, raspberry and plum. Ripe and concentrated, juicy with good acidity and lingering finish. Very good.
--EnRoute 2018 Les Pommiers Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $60. Cherry, earth, spice, pencil. Ripe but juicy, smooth and silky, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Inniskillin 2017 Vidal Icewine, Niagara Pennisula, N.Y., $50. Rich and smooth with luscious, sweet apricot, apple pie, vanilla and almond flavors. Very good.
--Herdade do Rocim 2019 Amphora Alentejo, Portugal, $18. A blend of indigenous grapes and yeasts, made in clay pots. This red features plum and raisiny fruit, with roses, brambles and earth. Juicy with light to medium tannins. Very good.
—Minuty 2020 Prestige Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $30. An elegant, well-made Provencal rose. A bit flora on the nose, with aromas of melon. Citrusy palate with grapefruit and minerals. Very good.
--Fort Ross 2019 Sea Slopes Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $35. Cherry, roses and spice in this light- to medium-bodied pinot. Well-structured with a persistent finish. Very good.
--Ferraton Pere et Fils 2020 Samorens, Cotes-du-Rhone, France, $13. Cherry, strawberry, raspberry and good dose of pepper. Well-balanced, rose with a lingering mineral finish. Very good.
--Chateau Pradeaux 2020 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $24. Cherry and pepper on the nose. Cherry and watermelon with minerality, spice and balanced acidity on the palate. Very good.
--Guinigi Prosecco, D.O.C. Treviso, Italy, $17. Apple, peach and lemon flavors. Fresh and clean on the palate. Good plus.
--Willamette Valley Vineyards 2019 Whole Cluster Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $24. Cherry aromas; cherry, strawberry, raspberry brambles and spice on the light-bodied palate with bright acidity. Good plus.
--Argiolas Costera 2019 Cannonau di Sardegna, Italy, $18. Plums, prunes , black cherries and herbs mingle in this medium- to full-bodied, well-balanced red. Good plus.
-- Talamonti 2018 Aternum Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, Italy, $19. Floral, lemon zest, apple, touch of apricot and bitter oak spice; high acidity. Good.
--Mouton Cadet 2020 Rose, Bordeaux, France, $13. Cherry, watermelon, grapefruit, touch of earthiness. Good.
--Plungerhead 2018 Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, Ca., $14. Raspberry, plum, cocoa, licorice and a heavy dose of vanilla. OK.
--United Ink 2019 Red Blend, Columbia Valley, Wash., $18. A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah, this offers dark fruit, cedar and peppery spice. Good.
--Croft Reserve Tawny Porto, Portugal, $20. Nutty, with dried apricot and vanilla. A bit hot. Good.
--Coen 2019 Classic Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Arg., $25. Restrained nose but plenty of raspberry and blueberry fruit, along with a touch of licorice, chocolate and a savory earthiness. Good.
--Greetings 2020 Rose, Willamette Valley, Ore., $16. Floral with roses, strawberries on the nose. Cherry and grapefruit on the palate., good acidity. Good.
--Ramon Bilbao 2020 Rosado, Rioja, Spain, $18. A bit floral, with watermelon, cherry and a touch of citrus. Bright acidity. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet Brut Pinot Noir/Chardonnay, Mendoza, Argentina, $13. Yeasty aromas, cherry and apple, good acidity. Good.
--Trivento 2019 Maximum Red Blend Reserve, Mendoza, Arg., $11. Blackberry, plum, cedar, spice, vanilla. An everyday red. Good.
--Cameron Hughes Lot 725 2018 Zinfandel, Russian River Valley, Ca., $17. Ripe but overly so, black cherry, spice brambles. Smooth, easy-drinking. Good.
--Chehalem 2018 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Pear and floral aromas and flavors, with rounded mouthfeel and refreshing acidity. Good.
--Greetings From Oregon 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $20. Bright yet ripe cherry mixed with vanilla and spice. Good.
--Ca’ di Prata Prosecco, Italy, $16. A well-made brut, a bit floral, with pear, apple and citrus. Good.
--Secreto de Viu Manent 2019 Gran Reserva Malbec, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $15. Earth, blackberry, cherry, plum and herbs. A touch green. OK.
--Los Dos Brut Rose Cava, Spain, $13. Bright cherry and raspberry, a bit floral, with plenty of acidity. OK.
--Plungerhead 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, Ca., $14. A one-dimensional, sweet cab heavy on the vanilla. OK.
--Verve du Vernay Ice Rose Demi Sec, France, $15. A fun, fruity and somewhat sweet sparkler with strawberry, cherry and grapefruit. OK.
—Trapiche Broquel 2019 Selected Barrels Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Arg., $16. Blackberry and vanilla with a touch of chocolate. A straightforward cab, fine for everyday. OK.
Michael Hastings