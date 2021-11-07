Sips & Tips: Recently sampled wines

Some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Nyetimber Brut Rose, England, $70. Delightful sparkling wine from England that’s yeasty, with cherry, raspberry, apple and citrus. Well-balanced and delicious, with a long finish. Very good plus.

--Wine & Soul Pintas 2016 Character, Douro, Portugal, $37. Earth, violets, black cherry, raspberry and plum. Ripe and concentrated, juicy with good acidity and lingering finish. Very good.

--EnRoute 2018 Les Pommiers Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $60. Cherry, earth, spice, pencil. Ripe but juicy, smooth and silky, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Inniskillin 2017 Vidal Icewine, Niagara Pennisula, N.Y., $50. Rich and smooth with luscious, sweet apricot, apple pie, vanilla and almond flavors. Very good.

--Herdade do Rocim 2019 Amphora Alentejo, Portugal, $18. A blend of indigenous grapes and yeasts, made in clay pots. This red features plum and raisiny fruit, with roses, brambles and earth. Juicy with light to medium tannins. Very good.

—Minuty 2020 Prestige Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $30. An elegant, well-made Provencal rose. A bit flora on the nose, with aromas of melon. Citrusy palate with grapefruit and minerals. Very good.