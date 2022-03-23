Sir Winston's revamped menu: more comfort food, lower prices — and a chef you might recognize

Chef Anthony Bonner has overhauled the lunch and dinner menus at Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., inside the Hotel Indigo.

Bonner, a longtime Winston-Salem chef, started work at Sir Winston in January and has spent the last two months reworking the menu and restaurant as a whole. “When they brought me in, they told me to create a wine list and menu the way I wanted it. They said, “Do what you need to do.’”

The result, he said, is a menu that is more comfort food at somewhat lower prices. “When I got here it was $46 for a filet — nobody was buying it. We brought the price down (to $35) and now we’re selling more,” Bonner said.

Though the new menu has been out just a week, Bonner said, he already is seeing a couple keepers. “The jambalaya pasta has taken off,” he said, referring to the $22 dinner entrée with chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage with a Cajun cream sauce.

“The grilled artichokes ($12) also are doing extremely well,” he said.

Other dinner items include marinated flank steak ($24), herb roasted chicken ($24), and Lowcountry salmon ($25).

Both the lunch and dinner menus have three burgers ($16 to $18), the Sir Winston Deluxe, Creole and Chorizo. The Sir Winston is an 8-ounce patty. The Creole and Chorizo have 4-ounce beef patties plus andouille and chorizo sausage, respectively.

Other lunch items include a vegetarian Banh Mi Sandwich ($14), flank steak sandwich ($14) and Cobb salad ($14).

“We hope people will come try lunch — at a lower price point — and then come back for dinner if they like it," Bonner said.

Other items available at both lunch and dinner include red pepper dip ($12), French onion soup ($8) and Brussels sprout tacos ($14).

Winston-Salem diners may recognize Bonner as the longtime chef/manager of the Village Tavern’s original location in Reynolda Village. Bonner left Village Tavern in 2019 after 12 years to take care of his wife, Karen, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

"She was originally given two years to live, but we’ve been blessed. She just went to the doctor, and there was no evidence of cancer," he said.

The Bonners' journey included a trip to Peru to receive treatment with indigenous medicines after rejecting invasive chemotherapy treatments. “I just needed to take time to be with her. But, God bless, she’s still here. We took a leap of faith. But when we came back from Peru, we had a different set of eyes," Anthony Bonner said.

Since leaving Village Tavern, he also worked at K&W for a time — including through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy and downsizing period in 2021. He also had been working on plans to open his own restaurant. He still hopes to do that someday but said those plans are on the backburner.

Right now, he is focused on putting Sir Winston on its feet. The restaurant seems to have struggled to find a strong client base since opening in 2019.

Bonner said he wants to focus on customer service and community involvement, and he is hoping that his solid knowledge of Winston-Salem’s restaurant scene will stand him in good stead. He wants Sir Winston to get involved in more events. He also is planning such things as sidewalk cooking and free samplings to help boost Sir Winston’s presence downtown.

“You have to show you have the passion and personality (to attract and retain customers),” Bonner said. “You have to give them a personal touch. I think maybe that was missing before. I’m hoping I can change that here — because this is a people business.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

