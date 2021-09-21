 Skip to main content
Six-ingredient beef skewers highlight flavors of Myanmar
Across Southeast Asia, sidewalk hawkers offer sizzling meat skewers bathed in the smoky aroma of smoldering wood coals and a plethora of savory sauces.

This recipe highlights the lesser-known but still familiar flavors of Myanmar, where beef skewers commonly are marinated then basted in a tasty slurry that features turmeric, fish sauce, garlic and ginger, among other seasonings. We use curry powder for a spice-cabinet shortcut as well as lime zest to brighten the sauce.

If you like, trim the ends off two medium shallots, then peel and halve them lengthwise; cap each beef skewer with a shallot. Serve the skewers with basmati or jasmine rice.

A good marinade can really make the flavors in meat pop, but there is a right way to do this. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Garlic-Ginger Beef Skewers

Makes 4 servings

¼ cup neutral oil

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1½ tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1½ teaspoons curry powder

Grated zest of 1 lime, plus lime wedges to serve

Ground black pepper

1½ pounds beef flat iron steak or boneless short ribs, trimmed and sliced against the grain into ½-inch-thick strips

Heat the broiler on rack 4 inches from the element. Stir together oil, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, curry powder, lime zest and pinch of pepper. In medium bowl, toss steak with half the paste. Scrunch meat onto metal skewers, adding halved shallots to ends, if using, then put skewers on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until charred on both sides, 6 to 10 minutes, flipping once. Brush with remaining paste; let stand for 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.

