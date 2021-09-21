Six-ingredient beef skewers highlight flavors of Myanmar

Across Southeast Asia, sidewalk hawkers offer sizzling meat skewers bathed in the smoky aroma of smoldering wood coals and a plethora of savory sauces.
This recipe highlights the lesser-known but still familiar flavors of Myanmar, where beef skewers commonly are marinated then basted in a tasty slurry that features turmeric, fish sauce, garlic and ginger, among other seasonings. We use curry powder for a spice-cabinet shortcut as well as lime zest to brighten the sauce.
If you like, trim the ends off two medium shallots, then peel and halve them lengthwise; cap each beef skewer with a shallot. Serve the skewers with basmati or jasmine rice.
Garlic-Ginger Beef Skewers
Makes 4 servings
¼ cup neutral oil
2 tablespoons fish sauce
1½ tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated
1½ teaspoons curry powder
Grated zest of 1 lime, plus lime wedges to serve
Ground black pepper
1½ pounds beef flat iron steak or boneless short ribs, trimmed and sliced against the grain into ½-inch-thick strips
Heat the broiler on rack 4 inches from the element. Stir together oil, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, curry powder, lime zest and pinch of pepper. In medium bowl, toss steak with half the paste. Scrunch meat onto metal skewers, adding halved shallots to ends, if using, then put skewers on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until charred on both sides, 6 to 10 minutes, flipping once. Brush with remaining paste; let stand for 10 minutes. Serve with lime wedges.
