Skewer your food for a fun-filled Fourth

Food just seems more fun when it's cooked on a skewer.
Maybe it's because that takes us back to the days of primitive cooking with a spit over an open fire. No matter what the reason, we like our skewers, kebabs, kabobs — whatever you want to call them.
Skewers do take a little extra effort — you have to thread each piece of food, after all.
And because you are working with smaller pieces of food, you have to pay attention while grilling.
Skewers tend to cook fast. That can be a good thing for those grillers of us with short attention spans — or charcoal fires that seem to die down all too quickly.
Skewers can be made with wooden or metal skewers. Each type has its pros and cons.
Wooden skewers will burn if not soaked in water at least 30 minutes before grilling. They also are not reusable. But food on wooden skewers tends to cook a bit more slowly, which can be a plus in certain circumstances.
Metal skewers, in contrast, conduct heat much better than wooden ones, so they tend to cook the food faster. This can be good sometimes but maybe not if you want rare beef for dinner — because the hot metal will actually help cook the food from the inside.
Metal skewers are, of course reusable, so they are more cost-efficient in the long run. Metal skewers also don't require that extra step of soaking that wooden skewers do, and they don't ever break.
Ultimately, the type of skewer is a personal preference. Both can yield tasty kebabs — just know the advantages and disadvantages of each before you get started.
The main thing about skewers is choosing food that will actually hang onto the skewer throughout the cooking — so delicate white fish, fully cooked potatoes and even some meatballs are dicey propositions.
The other main thing to think about with skewers is whether it makes sense to combine different ingredients — such as chicken and a vegetable, for example — on the same skewer. Yes, you want to size the pieces the same, but even a cherry tomato, for example, is going to cook faster than a piece of chicken the same size.
For most chicken, beef and pork skewers, onion and bell peppers seem to be the best accompaniments, not only because they usually have similar cooking times, but also because they are equally good when fully cooked or crisp-tender. They have flexibility.
Other prime vegetable candidates for skewering — including cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and squash — are less flexible, so it often makes sense to let these fly solo on their own dedicated skewers.
The recipes in this article presentation offer easy and tasty ways to enjoy skewer beef, chicken and shrimp skewers.
Each is paired with a rub or marinade as well as a dipping sauce. But feel to mix and match. The sesame dipping sauce for the beef is also tasty with chicken, shrimp and vegetables, for example.
Speaking of vegetables, it's easy to make a whole meal of them on grilled skewers. I like to marinate them an hour or two in homemade vinaigrette or whatever oil-and-vinegar based dressing I have on hand. If you don't, just make sure to season them well and then lightly coat them with oil before they hit the grill.
