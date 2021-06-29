Skewer your food for a fun-filled Fourth

Food just seems more fun when it's cooked on a skewer.

Maybe it's because that takes us back to the days of primitive cooking with a spit over an open fire. No matter what the reason, we like our skewers, kebabs, kabobs — whatever you want to call them.

Skewers do take a little extra effort — you have to thread each piece of food, after all.

And because you are working with smaller pieces of food, you have to pay attention while grilling.

Skewers tend to cook fast. That can be a good thing for those grillers of us with short attention spans — or charcoal fires that seem to die down all too quickly.

Skewers can be made with wooden or metal skewers. Each type has its pros and cons.

Wooden skewers will burn if not soaked in water at least 30 minutes before grilling. They also are not reusable. But food on wooden skewers tends to cook a bit more slowly, which can be a plus in certain circumstances.

Metal skewers, in contrast, conduct heat much better than wooden ones, so they tend to cook the food faster. This can be good sometimes but maybe not if you want rare beef for dinner — because the hot metal will actually help cook the food from the inside.