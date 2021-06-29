 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skewer your food for a fun-filled Fourth
0 Comments

Skewer your food for a fun-filled Fourth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Food just seems more fun when it's cooked on a skewer. 

Maybe it's because that takes us back to the days of primitive cooking with a spit over an open fire. No matter what the reason, we like our skewers, kebabs, kabobs — whatever you want to call them.

Skewers do take a little extra effort — you have to thread each piece of food, after all.

And because you are working with smaller pieces of food, you have to pay attention while grilling.

Skewers tend to cook fast. That can be a good thing for those grillers of us with short attention spans — or charcoal fires that seem to die down all too quickly.

Skewers can be made with wooden or metal skewers. Each type has its pros and cons.

Wooden skewers will burn if not soaked in water at least 30 minutes before grilling. They also are not reusable. But food on wooden skewers tends to cook a bit more slowly, which can be a plus in certain circumstances.

Metal skewers, in contrast, conduct heat much better than wooden ones, so they tend to cook the food faster. This can be good sometimes but maybe not if you want rare beef for dinner — because the hot metal will actually help cook the food from the inside. 

Metal skewers are, of course reusable, so they are more cost-efficient in the long run. Metal skewers also don't require that extra step of soaking that wooden skewers do, and they don't ever break.

Ultimately, the type of skewer is a personal preference. Both can yield tasty kebabs — just know the advantages and disadvantages of each before you get started.

The main thing about skewers is choosing food that will actually hang onto the skewer throughout the cooking — so delicate white fish, fully cooked potatoes and even some meatballs are dicey propositions.

The other main thing to think about with skewers is whether it makes sense to combine different ingredients — such as chicken and a vegetable, for example — on the same skewer. Yes, you want to size the pieces the same, but even a cherry tomato, for example, is going to cook faster than a piece of chicken the same size.

For most chicken, beef and pork skewers, onion and bell peppers seem to be the best accompaniments, not only because they usually have similar cooking times, but also because they are equally good when fully cooked or crisp-tender. They have flexibility.

Other prime vegetable candidates for skewering — including cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and squash — are less flexible, so it often makes sense to let these fly solo on their own dedicated skewers.

The recipes in this article presentation offer easy and tasty ways to enjoy skewer beef, chicken and shrimp skewers.

Each is paired with a rub or marinade as well as a dipping sauce. But feel to mix and match. The sesame dipping sauce for the beef is also tasty with chicken, shrimp and vegetables, for example.

Speaking of vegetables, it's easy to make a whole meal of them on grilled skewers. I like to marinate them an hour or two in homemade vinaigrette or whatever oil-and-vinegar based dressing I have on hand. If you don't, just make sure to season them well and then lightly coat them with oil before they hit the grill.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Cumin-Rubbed Chicken Skewers With Tahini Sauce

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoons ground coriander (optional)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2¼ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

Bell pepper (any color), cored, seeded and cut into bite-size pieces

Red onion, cut into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Tahini sauce:

¼ cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

¾ cup Greek yogurt

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cayenne

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Parsley, for optional garnish

1. In a medium bowl, mix salt, pepper, cumin, coriander, paprika and oregano. Cut the chicken into equally sized pieces, 1½ to 2 inches wide. Toss with rub mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight.

2. If using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.

3. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper. Toss the chicken and vegetables with the oil and thread onto the skewers.

4. Make the sauce by mixing the tahini, lemon juice, garlic, yogurt, salt, cayenne and olive oil. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

4. Cook skewers for 5 to 7 minutes on each side or just until chicken is cooked through.

Sprinkle with parsley, if desired, and serve with tahini sauce.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Shrimp Skewers with Creamy Lime and Herb Sauce

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Creamy lime and herb sauce:

½ cup light mayonnaise

½ cup light sour cream or whole Greek yogurt

1 cup packed, chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, cilantro and mint, or a combination

¼ onion, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 jalapeno, seeded

3 to 4 tablespoons lime juice, plus ½ teaspoon zest

2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Shrimp skewers:

2 tablespoons lime juice, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 to 4 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for vegetables

2 pounds shrimp, peeled (preferably large or jumbo)

2 tablespoons sliced scallions or chopped parsley or cilantro for serving

1. For the lime and herb sauce, combine all ingredients in a food processor or blend and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

2. For the shrimp marinade, combine lime juice, cumin, garlic, oregano, salt, black pepper, cayenne and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add shrimp and toss well. Marinate while heating the grill, or up to 1 hour.

2. If using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Place shrimp on skewers. Grill the shrimp just until translucent, 1 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and set aside. Sprinkle with scallions or herbs and drizzle with lime juice before serving with sauce.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Beef Skewers With Sesame Dipping Sauce

½ cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish

1½ pounds boneless beef sirloin

Bell pepper (any color), cored, seeded and cut into bite-size pieces

Red onion, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1. In a large bowl, whisk together soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil, rice vinegar, sugar and sesame seeds. Set aside half of the mixture for dipping sauce.

2. Cut beef into 1½- to 2-inch cubes. Add the beef to remaining half of the soy-sesame mixture and toss to coat in marinade. Marinate at least 2 hours, or (refrigerated) overnight.

3. If using wooden skewers, soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Season vegetables with salt and pepper and toss with vegetable oil. Thread the meat and vegetables onto skewers. Grill for a total of 7 to 9 minutes, flipping once halfway through, until the meat is browned on the outside but pink in the center (for medium doneness. Brush with reserved sesame dipping sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions before serving. Pass remaining sesame sauce at the table for dipping.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana ‘would have made documentaries’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News