Skrimp Shack in Parkway Plaza currently closed

Skrimp Shack, a fast-casual seafood restaurant at 1103 Silas Creek Parkway in Parkway Plaza, is closed and its future is uncertain.

A sign on the door said that the restaurant closed Aug. 6 for construction. A workman at Parkway Plaza said he was told the restaurant had a broken pipe. But as of Sept. 8, there was no sign of any construction taking place.

The location is no longer listed on the company’s website, and there is no answer or message on the phone at the restaurant. Also, messages sent through the company’s website were not immediately returned.

Skrimp Shack is a franchise chain started in 2011 by Mitch and Stacey Hartman in Newport News, Va. Brian Leybold was the franchise operator for the Winston-Salem location, and he also worked for the company as a franchise director, but his LinkedIn account states that his association with the brand ended in March 22.

Skrimp Shack opened in Winston-Salem in August 2019, specializing in fried shrimp and fish sandwiches, baskets and dinners. The company website lists 28 current locations, mostly in Virginia. Remaining locations listed in North Carolina are in Cary, Charlotte (two), Raleigh and Holly Springs.