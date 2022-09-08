Skrimp Shack in Parkway Plaza has closed

Skrimp Shack, a fast-casual seafood restaurant at 1103 Silas Creek Parkway in Parkway Plaza, has permanently closed.

A sign on the door for the past few weeks - and still posted as of Sept. 8 - said that the restaurant closed Aug. 6 for construction. A workman at Parkway Plaza said he was told the restaurant had a broken pipe.

But the location is no longer listed on the company’s website, and th Skrimp Shack corporate office said in an email that the restaurant would not reopen. "After much discussion among the location's ownership, they have decided to permanently close," the company said. "We can’t thank you enough for the amount of support you and the Winston-Salem community showed us while trying to operate a restaurant during a pandemic that caught us all off guard, and we will never forget this place that will always be special to us."

The company gave no specific reasons for the closing other than alluding to challenges that arose during the pandemic.

Skrimp Shack is a franchise chain started in 2011 by Mitch and Stacey Hartman in Newport News, Va. Brian Leybold was the franchise operator for the Winston-Salem location, and he also worked for the company as a franchise director, but his LinkedIn account states that his association with the brand ended in March 22.

Skrimp Shack opened in Winston-Salem in August 2019, specializing in fried shrimp and fish sandwiches, baskets and dinners. The company website lists 28 current locations, mostly in Virginia. Remaining locations listed in North Carolina are in Cary, Charlotte (two), Raleigh and Holly Springs.