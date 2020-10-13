Slanted Shed food truck is shutting down.

Will Newell has decided to shut down his Slanted Shed food truck. Sunday, Oct. 18, will be his last day running the truck.

Newell started the Slanted Shed in 2017, serving what he called Southern Coastal fare, a mix of such foods as barbecue, shrimp po ’boys, oysters and more. He was especially known for his fried chicken sandwiches.

In 2019, Slanted Shed made the parking lot of Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. its semi-permanent home. Though the truck regularly served brewery customers, Newell continued to take catering jobs.

He said this week that it was the dearth of catering revenue that led him to go out of business. “Before the pandemic, I was doing catering jobs every week for 50 to 200 people. Catering was about half my revenue. And all that disappeared in March,” Newell said.

He said he is sad to close down the Slanted Shed, but he has plans to start a new, non-food business in the near future.

“When I started this thing, I wanted to do business on my own terms, and I was able to end it on my own terms. So I’m happy about that, even though I’m sad, too.”

Also, he was fortunate enough to have a friend, Mike Smith, interested in buying his truck.