Slappy's Chicken closes temporily for renovations

Slappy’s Chicken, 200 Acadia Ave., has shut its doors temporarily to do some renovations.

Slappy’s announced the closure on its Facebook page. “We will be making ALOT of much needed repairs and improvements, and in order to expedite the process we will suspend business,” the restaurant said in a post earlier this month.

Slappy’s last day of business before the closure was Feb. 16. It did not give a date for its reopening but said that it would provide updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Owner Scott Brandenburg opened Slappy’s in 2016, specializing in the N.C. style of hot chicken that he grew up with in Statesville. Unlike Nashville hot chicken, which is coated in spicy oil, Slappy’s is breaded, friend and coated in a spicy sauce.

Slappy’s is also known for such sides as collards and mac ’n’ cheese and such desserts as pineapple refrigerator pie.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

