Slappy’s Chicken is back.

One of Winston-Salem’s most popular spots for fried chicken reopened Monday after two years with no announcement or publicity of any kind.

The lines were out the door just the same.

Slappy’s, at 200 Acadia Ave., closed Feb. 16, 2021, saying that it was a temporary shutdown for renovations.

“We will be making ALOT of much needed repairs and improvements, and in order to expedite the process we will suspend business,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page at the time.

Since then, loyal customers have been asking about a reopening on a regular basis, while Slappy’s itself was pretty much mum on the subject.

Some people decided the restaurant would never reopen.

Others kept the faith.

And just last week “reliable sources” on social media claimed – for the fifth or sixth time – that the reopening was imminent.

Owner Scott Brandenburg opened Slappy’s in 2016, specializing in the N.C. style of hot chicken that he grew up with in Statesville. Unlike Nashville hot chicken, which is coated in spicy oil, Slappy’s is breaded, friend and dipped in a spicy sauce.

By lunchtime Monday, the social-media tongues started wagging, saying the long-awaited day had finally come. By 1 p.m., the line was out of the door, but moving steadily.

The restaurant is open for dining in or takeout. And there are picnic tables for outdoor dining.

The menu includes all of customers’ favorites. Chicken is available in a quarter lower (leg and thigh, $11), quarter upper (breast and wing, $13), and half chicken ($17). The cost includes two sides and a roll. Sides include the popular Cheez-It mac ’n’ cheese and collard greens, as well as baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad.

Last but not least, the pineapple refrigerator pie is back, too, at $5 a slice.

Other than fountain drinks, the only other item on the menu is Slappy’s chicken chili ($5 a cup).

Some people were unsure whether to believe the restaurant had indeed reopened. The last post on Slappy’s Instagram and Facebook pages was July, 4, 2022. Slappy’s voicemail Monday afternoon said it was closed for renovations.

And still the customers came.

Timothy Beeman, who has The Man Who Ate the Town blog and podcast, was one of the first to post photos, at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“It is delicious,” he said in a Facebook post. “It is OK to be a little jealous. I wanted to slap the nearest person to me it was so good.”

A man waiting in line said he just got a text from his son, saying he was on his way from Boone just to taste that chicken again.

Michael Slawter said his chicken was “fantastic, piping hot and perfectly seasoned,” and just as he remembered. “It was wonderful seeing all the smiling faces of the customers,” he said. “Everyone seemed so psyched to get their Slappy’s fix again.”

Slappy’s posted its hours as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 336-761-0268, or check Slappy’s Facebook or Instagram for updates.