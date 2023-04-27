The owners of Slice of Napoli, at 5089 Country Club Road, have announced that their last day of business will be April 30 — less than three years after they opened.

But a new pizza place will be moving into that spot soon.

Daniele Scala, a native of Naples, Italy, and his wife, Elizabeth Grubbs, opened Slice of Napoli on Aug. 19, 2020, bringing years of Italian restaurant experience with them.

In a Facebook post April 25, Grubbs wrote, “With lots of thoughts and prayers, we have decided to accept an offer that we were presented with, to sell our pizzeria. We are very proud of the successful business we have created, and we are thankful for all of our hard-working employees and loyal customers who have helped us and supported us along the way. Our decision did not come easily.”

In an interview, Grubbs said that the business was doing well but that staffing was such a problem that she and her husband were putting in way too many hours at the restaurant, and they didn’t think that was good for their three children.

“We’ve been thriving. We have a great following,” she said. “But we were putting too much into the restaurant and not enough into our family.”

Scala and Grubbs sold their business assets to Lampros Tsipras, who is a partner in TJ’s Deli along with his wife, Maria Strates Tsipras, and her brothers Pete, Spiro and Johnny Strates (all children of Paul Strates of Duke’s Restaurant fame).

They took over TJ’s, just a few doors down at 5017 Country Club, in 2021. Lampros and Maria Tsipras, Greek-Americans, said they plan to open a pizza restaurant at 5089 Country Club that also will sell gyros and other Greek fare.

Lampros Tsipras said that, before moving to North Carolina to get married, he spent many years in the pizza business in Massachusetts, where his family owns several pizza restaurants.

He does not yet have an opening date for the new restaurant, but he plans to call it Pizza Greco.