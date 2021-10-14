Small market in Guilford is packed with European cheese, meat, sweets and more

It’s the kind of store where every time you turn around, you notice something you hadn’t seen before. And Kobus loves to share her love of Polish and other foods, often offering a taste of Polish sausage, maybe with a piece of Lithuanian bread thickly slathered with European butter.

On a recent day, Kobus brought out a bottle of unrefined sunflower oil from Russia. “This is really hard to find,” she said.

She opened a Prince Polo candy bar from Poland and offered a sample. “This is like our KitKat. We grew up with these,” she said.

At Euro Deli Mart, you can even buy the Russian version of cola, Polish bacon pate and Ukrainian pink herring.

Her customers come from many countries. Almost 30 framed pictures on the wall honor the many nationalities of her clientele. “And I’m missing six,” she said.

They cover pretty much every country in Europe and a few beyond.

Mike Radionchenko, a native of Russia who lives in High Point, was in the other day, stocking up on family favorites. “He shops here every couple of weeks for his entire family,” Kobus said.