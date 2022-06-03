Smokiin' Mac truck opens takeout restaurant in Greensboro

Smokiin' Mac, a popular Triad food truck, now has a restaurant.

The takeout restaurant is at 5002-F High Point Road in Greensboro.

Smokiin’ Mac started opened its truck in late 2020 and quickly became a regular fixture in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and throughout the Triad.

Owner Jamal Taylor, 29, met chef Brent Pridgen, 31, years ago at N.C. A&T University in Greensboro. Both drummers, they bonded while working the drum line in the school band.

Years later, they ran into each year - just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic - and decided to go into business together.

“I had been on Facebook and seeing what he was doing with food. I was really impressed,” Taylor said. “I could see his passion for food, so I pitched the idea to him.”

Thus the concept and menu for Smokiin’ Mac combines mac ’n’ cheese with smoked meats. The extra “i” in the name was done on purpose, to distinguish it from other businesses.

Smokiin’ Mac has a menu of about half-dozen different mac ’n’ cheeses. The Original mac features Pridgen’s four-cheese sauce plus mozzarella, cheddar and crispy bacon. The Carolina chicken mac uses chicken breast that Pridgen smokes with an indoor smoker right on the truck. The smoked brisket mac includes bacon and gorgonzola.

The High Point restaurant is set up for takeout only. Hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and the truck is still making the rounds, too.

For a complete menu and online ordering, visit smokiinmac.com.

For more information, call 336-285-5141 or find @smokiinmac on Facebook.

