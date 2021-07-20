Smoky red-pepper sauce from North Africa goes great with grilled meats and more

Add a dollop or two to soups, ragouts and stews as a secret flavor-boosting ingredient.

Elevate your prepared rice or couscous to the next level with a swipe of harissa and a shower of chopped herbs and lemon zest.

As you can see, this sauce is indeed versatile, a welcome addition to the summer picnic table. When making the sauce, be sure to toast and grind the whole seeds. This extra step imparts a fantastic flavor to the harissa, which is deeper than if you use pre-ground spices. For best flavor and consistency, roast fresh peppers. If using jarred roasted peppers, be sure to drain them well.

Note that the finished sauce will be soupier and sweeter with jarred peppers than if you roast your own peppers. If you prefer more heat, you can choose not to seed the chile peppers — it’s up to you.

The harissa sauce will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week. The flavors will develop once they’ve had a few hours or a day to meld. And while you’re at it, you might want to make a double batch. Chances are that it will be gobbled up.

