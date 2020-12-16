Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails to close Winston-Salem restaurant in January

The owners of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails announced that they will close the restaurant for good in January.
The restaurant is at 5232 Robinhood Village Drive at Robinhood Village, at the intersection of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive.
In a Facebook post Dec. 15, owners Jeff and Erika Gibbs announced the decision to close but gave no reasons. Messages asking for comment were not immediately returned.
“It is with huge sadness that we would like to share our closing in January. We are leaving the door open to be able to do what we love in the future and want you to know we love Winston Salem!” the post said. “We will still offer both catering and private chef events until the coast is clear of COVID.”
Social opened in the spring of 2018, offering upscale casual Southern food that emphasized chef Jeff Gibbs’ background in Lowcountry cuisine during years of cooking in Charleston, S.C.
In 2019, the Gibbs opened Stoked Woodfired Pub next door in the same shopping center.
The Gibbs indicated that another restaurant would soon occupy the Social space but offered few details. “We have found a great concept to take the space, and we know they will offer fabulous to-go options and eventually dine in service later this winter,” the post said.
