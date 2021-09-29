Sonker Festival in Mount Airy canceled. Event was scheduled for Oct. 2.

UPDATE: The Sonker Festival scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021 has been canceled. The Surry County Historical Society, which sponsors the event, said a rise in COVID-19 cases prompted the cancellation.
Surry County was previously scheduled to hold its annual Sonker Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Edwards-Franklin House, 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy.
The festival celebrates Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert.
Live old-time and bluegrass music, flat-foot dancing, quilters and a Civil War exhibit were also scheduled.
Admission is free.
Surry also has its own Sonker Trail of places around the county that sell sonker. For more information, visit sonkertrail.org.
