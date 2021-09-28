 Skip to main content
Sonker festival set for Oct. 2 in Mount Airy
Sonker festival set for Oct. 2 in Mount Airy

Surry County will hold its annual Sonker Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Edwards-Franklin House, 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy.

The festival celebrates Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert. Sonkers of various fillings and descriptions will be for sale.

There also will be live old-time and bluegrass music, flat-foot dancing, quilters and a Civil War exhibit.

Admission is free.

Surry also has its own Sonker Trail of places around the county that sell bonkers. For more information, visit sonkertrail.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

