Sonker festival set for Oct. 2 in Mount Airy

Surry County will hold its annual Sonker Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Edwards-Franklin House, 4132 Haystack Road, Mount Airy.
The festival celebrates Surry’s famed cobbler-like dessert. Sonkers of various fillings and descriptions will be for sale.
There also will be live old-time and bluegrass music, flat-foot dancing, quilters and a Civil War exhibit.
Admission is free.
Surry also has its own Sonker Trail of places around the county that sell bonkers. For more information, visit sonkertrail.org.
