Sophie's takes top honors in Burger Week contest with its shrimp and grits burger

The Best Burger Overall served last week during Burger Week also was the most creative. The Shrimp and Grits Burger at Sophie’s Cork and Ale in Lexington easily took top honors as it pushed the boundaries of what some people consider a burger.

Chef John Wilson’s burger consisted of a thick half-pound Angus beef patty nestled between two crispy cheese-grits cakes that replaced the traditional bun. The whole thing was topped with a tasty shrimp and tasso gravy. The result was something you couldn’t really eat with your hands like a regular burger, but voters didn’t care because it tasted so good.

The Shrimp and Grits Burger was one of 23 burgers served around the Triad for Burger Week, a promotion of local restaurants organized by the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro in conjunction with Eat Drink Triad.

Restaurant chefs were tasked with creating a $10 “off the menu” burger to serve Sept. 19 to 25, and diners could vote online for their favorite. Altogether, diners cast almost 1,000 votes.

Sophie’s also was voted the best burger in Lexington and won the Foodie’s Choice award for the most creative burger.