Sophie's takes top honors in Burger Week contest with its shrimp and grits burger
alert top story

Sophie's takes top honors in Burger Week contest with its shrimp and grits burger

Sophie's Cork & Ale Shrimp and Grits Burger (print only)

Sophie’s Cork and Ale’s Shrimp and Grits Burger took the top spot for Burger Week.

 Allison Lee Isley

The Best Burger Overall served last week during Burger Week also was the most creative. The Shrimp and Grits Burger at Sophie’s Cork and Ale in Lexington easily took top honors as it pushed the boundaries of what some people consider a burger.

Chef John Wilson’s burger consisted of a thick half-pound Angus beef patty nestled between two crispy cheese-grits cakes that replaced the traditional bun. The whole thing was topped with a tasty shrimp and tasso gravy. The result was something you couldn’t really eat with your hands like a regular burger, but voters didn’t care because it tasted so good.

Sophie's Cork & Ale Shrimp and Grits Burger (web only)

Shrimp and Grits Burger

The Shrimp and Grits Burger was one of 23 burgers served around the Triad for Burger Week, a promotion of local restaurants organized by the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro in conjunction with Eat Drink Triad.

Restaurant chefs were tasked with creating a $10 “off the menu” burger to serve Sept. 19 to 25, and diners could vote online for their favorite. Altogether, diners cast almost 1,000 votes.

Sophie’s also was voted the best burger in Lexington and won the Foodie’s Choice award for the most creative burger.

Little Richards Brisket Burger (web only)

The Mojo Burger at Little Richard's

Little Richard’s won for the best burger in Winston-Salem. It also was the runner-up for Best Burger Overall and Foodie’s Choice. Little Richard’s impressed diners with a “more is more” approach to its Mojo Burger. It consisted of a beef patty topped with smoked beef brisket, smoked pimento cheese, bacon, onion rings, candied jalapeno, pickles and comeback sauce on a toasted brioche bun. It was a beast to eat, a good two meals in one, but people loved it.

Runner-up in Winston-Salem was the Loaded Pimento Jalapeno Burger at 6th and Vine Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Crafted: the Art of the Taco took top honors in Greensboro for its Nacho Truck Burger with all your favorite nacho ingredients — including crispy “flaming hot” tortilla chips — piled on top of a burger patty and brioche bun.

Sweet Old Bill’s was the top vote-getter in High Point for its Slob, aka the Big Messy — a ground-chuck patty stuffed with fontina cheese and topped with pork belly, Swiss cheese, tobacco onions, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.

Most everyone stuck with a beef patty for their burgers, with a couple exceptions. Dom’s, Winston-Salem’s only vegan (or even vegetarian) restaurant, served up a beet burger with black beans, fried okra, lettuce, tomato jam and vegan queso.

Bleu blended ground beef chuck and short rib with lamb for a Mediterranean-flavored burger with hummus, feta relish, tomato, spring greens, and harissa onion rolls. Spring House served a bison meatloaf patty melt.

Sophie’s wasn’t the only restaurant to combine seafood with beef. Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington topped a beef patty with its popular crab mac ’n’ cheese, citrus mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Other burgers offered a wide range of interesting and unusual ingredients, including pineapple, fried pickles, Brie cheese, Boursin-stuffed jalapenos, Cheerwine barbecue sauce, succotash, deep-fried avocado, fried eggs and bacon jam.

Thanks to everyone who came out to support local restaurants — and to the restaurants themselves for making a whole lot of fun and tasty burgers. Keep your fingers and hope Burger Week will return next year.

Participating Restaurants

+2
6th And Vine
Burgerweek

6th And Vine

  • 0

LOADED PIMENTO BACON JALAPENO BURGER

+2
Black Powder Smokehouse
Burgerweek

Black Powder Smokehouse

  • 0

SMOKE HOUSE BURGER

+2
Bleu Restaurant & Bar
Burgerweek

Bleu Restaurant & Bar

  • 0

BLEU'S BURGER

+2
Crafted The Art of the Taco
Burgerweek

Crafted The Art of the Taco

  • 0

NACHO TRUCK BURGER

+2
DB's Bar & Grill
Burgerweek

DB's Bar & Grill

  • 0

DB'S BIG MOUTH BURGER

+2
Dom's
Burgerweek

Dom's

  • 0

YOU GOT BEET BURGER

+2
East Coast Wings + Grill
Burgerweek

East Coast Wings + Grill

  • 0

TERIYAKI JALAPENO BURGER

+2
Famous Toastery
Burgerweek

Famous Toastery

  • 0

MAPLE BACON SUNRISE BURGER

+2
Foothills Brewing
Burgerweek

Foothills Brewing

  • 0

SUFFERIN' SUCCOTASH BURGER

Giadas Trattoria
Burgerweek

Giadas Trattoria

  • 0

GIADAS BURGER

Giannos
Burgerweek

Giannos

  • 0

GIANNOS BURGER

+2
J&S Cafeterias
Burgerweek

J&S Cafeterias

  • 0

CAROLINA SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

+2
Little Richards
Burgerweek

Little Richards

  • 0

THE MOJO BURGER

+2
Lou Lou's Seafood
Burgerweek

Lou Lou's Seafood

  • 0

SLOPPY CRAB MAC N CHEESE BURGER

+2
Medley food truck featuring Red Doughnut Shop
Burgerweek

Medley food truck featuring Red Doughnut Shop

  • 0

MEDLEY BURGER

+2
Papa Lee's Grill
Burgerweek

Papa Lee's Grill

  • 0

PAPA LEE'S ATOMIC BURGER

+2
Rustic Roots
Burgerweek

Rustic Roots

  • 0

CAPRESE BURGER

+2
Sophie's Cork & Ale
Burgerweek

Sophie's Cork & Ale

  • 0

SHRIMP & GRITS BURGER

+2
Spring House Restaurant
Burgerweek

Spring House Restaurant

  • 0

NC BISON MEATLOAF PATTY MELT EXTRAORDINAIRE

+2
Sweet Old Bill's
Burgerweek

Sweet Old Bill's

  • 0

SLOB AKA THE BIG MESSY

+2
The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
Burgerweek

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

  • 0

THE EMILIA BURGER

+2
TJ's Deli & Grill
Burgerweek

TJ's Deli & Grill

  • 0

SWEET CHILI BRIE BURGER

+2
Young Cardinal Cafe & Co. | Sponsored by The Butcher's Block
Burgerweek

Young Cardinal Cafe & Co. | Sponsored by The Butcher's Block

  • 0

BREAKFAST BONANZA BURGER

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Tags

Breaking News