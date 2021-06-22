Soul-food restaurant comes to South Marshall Street

A graduate of Carver High School and N.C. A&T University has partnered with a Greensboro restaurateur to open a new soul-food restaurant in Winston-Salem.
District 24 opened Father’s Day, June 20, at 924 S. Marshall St. The location was most recently Patio 9.2.4 nightclub and has been empty for a while. But it has been home to a slew of restaurants over the years, including Freddie on Marshall’s, Celtic Café, Marshall Street Steakhouse and Leon’s.
Marcus Nelson, 30, who graduated from Carver in 2008, is a managing partner. He has partnered with Reggie Green of Luxe Soulfood & Cocktails, 403 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Nelson majored in criminal justice at A&T but most recently worked as a manager for PNC Bank in Charlotte.
This will be Nelson’s first restaurant experience, but he said he has been looking for a good entrepreneurial opportunity for a while. His father was a chef for years at Golden Corral and Shoney’s, and was a friend of Green’s.
“Reggie has been like a mentor to me, and I wanted to work with him because of his experience in the business,” Nelson said.
District 24 will be open for lunch, brunch and dinner four days a week to start. The soul-food menu borrows heavily from Luxe. Nelson said that the chef, Shawn Johnson, and other employees also come from Luxe.
The restaurant will seat about 140, including the spacious patio, which has a platform stage that will be used for occasional live jazz. Indoors, the restaurant has seating on two levels — with a bar on each level.
Nelson said that the restaurant will have full ABC permits and will specialize in mimosas and mojitos.
The menu includes such appetizers as catfish nuggets ($9) and macaroni bites ($8).
Shrimp and grits ($17) is served in a cocktail glass. Wings (six for $13) come in several flavors including Buffalo, lemon-pepper and Luxe — the latter is Luxe’s signature sweet and tangy sauce with a little spicy kick.
Entrees include grilled pork chop platter ($13) and chicken and waffles ($14). There is a vegetarian alfredo pasta ($13) that also is available with added chicken ($17) or shrimp ($19).
Sides ($3 to $4) include collards, okra, yams, cabbage and mac ’n’ cheese.
“We’re making everything from scratch,” Nelson said. “I’ve known Reggie a long time, and I’m excited to bring the Luxe brand to Winston-Salem.”
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj