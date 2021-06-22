Soul-food restaurant comes to South Marshall Street

A graduate of Carver High School and N.C. A&T University has partnered with a Greensboro restaurateur to open a new soul-food restaurant in Winston-Salem.

District 24 opened Father’s Day, June 20, at 924 S. Marshall St. The location was most recently Patio 9.2.4 nightclub and has been empty for a while. But it has been home to a slew of restaurants over the years, including Freddie on Marshall’s, Celtic Café, Marshall Street Steakhouse and Leon’s.

Marcus Nelson, 30, who graduated from Carver in 2008, is a managing partner. He has partnered with Reggie Green of Luxe Soulfood & Cocktails, 403 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

Nelson majored in criminal justice at A&T but most recently worked as a manager for PNC Bank in Charlotte.

This will be Nelson’s first restaurant experience, but he said he has been looking for a good entrepreneurial opportunity for a while. His father was a chef for years at Golden Corral and Shoney’s, and was a friend of Green’s.

“Reggie has been like a mentor to me, and I wanted to work with him because of his experience in the business,” Nelson said.