Soup and sandwich shop to open on Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem

A new soup and sandwich shop is coming downtown Winston-Salem.

Toasted is expected to open soon in the former Liberty Arts Coffee House at 526 N. Liberty St.

Liberty Arts closed at the end of March after the death of owner Mike Coe.

Coe’s widow, Patricia Coe, has rented the space to Chris Eastwood, who also is a co-owner of Salem Organic Supply about a block away at 545 N. Trade St.

“I’ve always wanted to open a New York-style deli,” Eastwood said.

Toasted won’t be a deli per se, he said, but it will sell soup and sandwiches. It will be open in the morning for coffee. It also will be open until 2 a.m. on weekends and will have a liquor license, he said.

The space does not currently have a commercial kitchen, so much of the preparation, including soups, will be done off-site.

Eastwood said he is lining up local chefs to provide the soups and is meeting with employees at the Forsyth County Health Department to see how much preparation he can do on site.

He is thinking of serving panini-style toasted sandwiches — and they may be “self-press,” where the customer chooses the sandwich and then cooks it themselves.