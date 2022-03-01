Soup combines cheesy comfort with meatballs

In this recipe, I’ve omitted the pasta and amped up the flavor of the broth and meatballs with copious amounts of cheese. While Parmesan is a popular go-to, I find that the salty sharpness of pecorino Romano adds more oomph and flavor to the meatballs. A hunk of cheese rind is added to the broth (a humble and effective no-waste technique to build flavor and body), which accentuates a cheesy-umami richness in an otherwise simple soup.

Feel free to use this recipe as a template and make your own modifications depending on what you have on hand. For instance, if you have some post-Thanksgiving frozen turkey stock, use that for the base of the soup. Or switch out the ground turkey for ground chicken to make the meatballs. If you would like to add some pasta, try orzo or a small tubular pasta, such as ditalini—and note that you may need to add more stock, since the pasta will absorb some as it cooks. If you don’t have homemade stock on hand, a good-quality store-bought chicken stock will easily stand in for a quick weeknight dinner.