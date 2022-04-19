'Sourdough Whisperer' offers a deep dive into beloved bread

Like a lot of bread lovers during the coronavirus pandemic, Elaine Boddy spent a lot of time making and eating sourdough during the past two years. Unlike most other bread lovers, though, she wrote a book about it.

Boddy actually was a sourdough expert before the pandemic. She started making sourdough in 2013, and founded the blog Foodbod Sourdough a few years ago, and her first book, “Whole Grain Sourdough at Home,” was published in 2020.

Her latest book, “The Sourdough Whisperer” (Page Street Publishing, $23), arose from all the sourdough advice she was dispensing to newcomers working remotely or otherwise spending a lot more time at home than they did pre-COVID-19.

“During the uncertain times that we all lived through, sourdough was a shining light for so many people, and it was my joy and pleasure to be able to assist people all over the world on their sourdough journeys and see it bring so much happiness and excitement in the midst of the crisis,” she wrote in the book’s introduction.

She said that sourdough’s recent popularity was not only because people were stuck at home but also because sourdough “provided a consistent, mindful positive influence” and “a sign of positivity and growth that was much needed.”

Though you might think all these bakers would be sourdough experts themselves by now, Boddy says that the questions continue to pour in.

Sourdough, she said, can seem complicated or confusing. The goal of her book is not only to answer all the questions she has received over the years but also to show sourdough’s true simplicity and to give you “the confidence and clarity to be able to make sourdough successfully in your own home, week after week.”

“The Sourdough Whisperer” — subtitled “The Secrets to No-Fail Baking With Epic Results” — starts at the beginning, with the starter.

The first chapter goes into great detail on every aspect of making a starter, including day-by-day instructions and step-by-step photos. Boddy includes troubleshooting tips as well as the all-important information on how to feed and maintain your starter once you get it going.

Very handy are Boddy’s timetables for using a starter, offering several scenarios for when to feed it, based on when you plan to bake bread. Also useful is advice on how to boost a weak or inactive starter, and how to dry starter to keep as a backup.

The first part of the book includes a master recipe for sourdough bread that is about 10 pages long with more than two dozen photos.

The first part also covers such topics as overproofed and underproofed dough, sticky doughs and cold-start baking.

Boddy devotes the second part of the book to recipes. Divided into eight chapters, these recipes reveal sourdough to be a lot more versatile than many people would imagine.

The first chapter on master recipes includes the usual boule but also sandwich loaves, rolls and even a Bundt loaf.

The second chapter includes Boddy’s “marriage of sourdough and brioche” with enriched recipes incorporating eggs, dairy and sweeteners. Included in this chapter are breads filled with jam, flavored with pesto and cinnamon and raisins.

A short chapter devoted to spices in sourdough includes a turmeric and onion seed sandwich loaf and smoked paprika, rosemary and sun-dried tomato loaf.

Another chapter is for people who don’t always want crusty sourdough and sometimes would like a softer, less holey crumb, and there’s also one on such filled breads as a cheese, fig and walnut sandwich loaf and an apricot and almond babka loaf.

A chapter on flatbreads includes focaccia, pizza and fougasse.

Fancy shaped loaves include chocolate and nut sourdough crowns and a pull-apart sesame round.

The book winds up with simplified sourdoughs easily made the same day, including pita bread, poppyseed rolls and a sunflower-seed baby loaf.

Some people weary of sourdough after a few months, saying that the constant need to feed the starter and bake loaves makes them feel that the sourdough controls them and not the other way around.

Boddy said that one of her goals with the book is to show that this isn’t so. “This book will show you that sourdough is truly versatile and endlessly forgiving.”

“My hope is that with this book, you will become your very own Sourdough Whisperer, literally speaking to your amazing starter, nurturing its powers, reading its moods and behavior and therefore understanding how to manage your starter and your doughs to fit in with your life.”

