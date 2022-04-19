'Sourdough Whisperer' offers a deep dive into beloved bread

Like a lot of bread lovers during the coronavirus pandemic, Elaine Boddy spent a lot of time making and eating sourdough during the past two years. Unlike most other bread lovers, though, she wrote a book about it.
Boddy actually was a sourdough expert before the pandemic. She started making sourdough in 2013, and founded the blog Foodbod Sourdough a few years ago, and her first book, “Whole Grain Sourdough at Home,” was published in 2020.
Her latest book, “The Sourdough Whisperer” (Page Street Publishing, $23), arose from all the sourdough advice she was dispensing to newcomers working remotely or otherwise spending a lot more time at home than they did pre-COVID-19.
“During the uncertain times that we all lived through, sourdough was a shining light for so many people, and it was my joy and pleasure to be able to assist people all over the world on their sourdough journeys and see it bring so much happiness and excitement in the midst of the crisis,” she wrote in the book’s introduction.
She said that sourdough’s recent popularity was not only because people were stuck at home but also because sourdough “provided a consistent, mindful positive influence” and “a sign of positivity and growth that was much needed.”
Though you might think all these bakers would be sourdough experts themselves by now, Boddy says that the questions continue to pour in.
Sourdough, she said, can seem complicated or confusing. The goal of her book is not only to answer all the questions she has received over the years but also to show sourdough’s true simplicity and to give you “the confidence and clarity to be able to make sourdough successfully in your own home, week after week.”
“The Sourdough Whisperer” — subtitled “The Secrets to No-Fail Baking With Epic Results” — starts at the beginning, with the starter.
The first chapter goes into great detail on every aspect of making a starter, including day-by-day instructions and step-by-step photos. Boddy includes troubleshooting tips as well as the all-important information on how to feed and maintain your starter once you get it going.
Very handy are Boddy’s timetables for using a starter, offering several scenarios for when to feed it, based on when you plan to bake bread. Also useful is advice on how to boost a weak or inactive starter, and how to dry starter to keep as a backup.
The first part of the book includes a master recipe for sourdough bread that is about 10 pages long with more than two dozen photos.
The first part also covers such topics as overproofed and underproofed dough, sticky doughs and cold-start baking.
Boddy devotes the second part of the book to recipes. Divided into eight chapters, these recipes reveal sourdough to be a lot more versatile than many people would imagine.
The first chapter on master recipes includes the usual boule but also sandwich loaves, rolls and even a Bundt loaf.
The second chapter includes Boddy’s “marriage of sourdough and brioche” with enriched recipes incorporating eggs, dairy and sweeteners. Included in this chapter are breads filled with jam, flavored with pesto and cinnamon and raisins.
A short chapter devoted to spices in sourdough includes a turmeric and onion seed sandwich loaf and smoked paprika, rosemary and sun-dried tomato loaf.
Another chapter is for people who don’t always want crusty sourdough and sometimes would like a softer, less holey crumb, and there’s also one on such filled breads as a cheese, fig and walnut sandwich loaf and an apricot and almond babka loaf.
A chapter on flatbreads includes focaccia, pizza and fougasse.
Fancy shaped loaves include chocolate and nut sourdough crowns and a pull-apart sesame round.
The book winds up with simplified sourdoughs easily made the same day, including pita bread, poppyseed rolls and a sunflower-seed baby loaf.
Some people weary of sourdough after a few months, saying that the constant need to feed the starter and bake loaves makes them feel that the sourdough controls them and not the other way around.
Boddy said that one of her goals with the book is to show that this isn’t so. “This book will show you that sourdough is truly versatile and endlessly forgiving.”
“My hope is that with this book, you will become your very own Sourdough Whisperer, literally speaking to your amazing starter, nurturing its powers, reading its moods and behavior and therefore understanding how to manage your starter and your doughs to fit in with your life.”
Baby Master Loaf
Makes 1 small loaf
1⁄8 cup active starter
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons water
2½ cups (300 grams) strong white bread flour
½ teaspoon salt, or to taste
Rice flour, for dusting
1. Feed your starter as needed to generate the 1/8 cup of active starter needed for the recipe. Prepare a round banneton, 6¾ inches in diameter and 3¼ inches deep, or a lined bowl, with rice flour, and set aside a medium-sized baking pan with a lid, plus parchment paper. In the early evening, in a large mixing bowl, roughly mix together all the ingredients, except the rice flour, until you have a shaggy, rough dough. Cover the bowl with a clean shower cap or your choice of cover and leave the bowl on the counter for 1 hour.
2. After an hour or so, perform the first set of pulls and folds until the dough feels less sticky and comes together into a soft ball. Cover the bowl again and leave it on your counter.
3. Over the next few hours, do three more sets of pulls and folds on the dough, covering the dough after each set. Perform the final set before going to bed.
4. Leave the covered bowl on the counter overnight, typically 8 to 10 hours, at 64 to 68 degrees.
5. In the morning, you should be greeted by a bowl full of grown dough. Perform one last set of pulls and folds to form the dough into a nice ball. Place your hand over the whole dough and lift it into the banneton, smooth side down. Sprinkle extra rice flour down the sides and over the top of the dough. Cover the banneton and place it in the fridge for 3 to 24 hours.
6. When you are ready to bake, decide whether you would like to bake in a preheated oven or from a cold start. If preheating, set the oven to 425 degrees convection or 450 degrees conventional.
7. Remove the cover from the banneton, then place the parchment paper over the top of the banneton and the pan upside down over the top of them both. With one hand under the banneton and one on the pan, turn it all over together to turn the dough out of the banneton and into the pan. Score the dome of dough.
8. If you preheated the oven, put the lid on the pan and bake for 40 minutes. If using a cold start, place the covered pan of dough in the oven, set the temperature as directed and set a timer for 45 minutes.
9. After the baking time, remove the pan from the oven. Open the lid and check the loaf. If you feel that it is looking pale, place the pan with the loaf back in the hot oven, minus the lid, for 5 to 10 minutes to brown the loaf to the color of your choice.
10. Once baked, carefully remove the loaf from the pan, saving the parchment paper for next time, and allow the baked loaf to cool on a wire rack for at least an hour before slicing.
Recipe from “The Sourdough Whisperer” (Page Street Publishing)
Smoked Paprika, Rosemary and Sun-Dried Tomato Master Loaf
Makes 1 standard loaf
¼ cup active starter
1½ cups water
4 cups (500 grams) strong white bread flour
½ cup dry- packed sun-dried tomatoes (See Note)
⅛ cup olive oil (see Note)
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
2 teaspoons dried rosemary
1 teaspoons salt, or to taste
Rice flour, for dusting
1. Feed your starter as needed to generate the ¼ cup of active starter needed for the recipe. Prepare a round banneton, 8¾ inches in diameter and 3¼ inches deep, or a similarly sized bowl, with rice flour and set aside a large baking pan with a lid, plus parchment paper.
In the early evening, in a large mixing bowl, roughly mix together all the ingredients, except the rice flour, until you have a shaggy, rough dough. Cover the bowl with a clean shower cap or your choice of cover and leave the bowl on the counter for 1 hour.
2. After an hour or so, perform the first set of pulls and folds until the dough comes together into a soft ball that will already have a pink color. This will be a sticky dough. Cover the bowl again and leave it on your counter.
3. Over the next few hours, do three more sets of pulls and folds on the dough, covering the dough after each set. The oil will make this a silky dough. Perform the final set before going to bed.
4. Leave the covered bowl on the counter overnight, typically 8 to 10 hours, at 64 to 68 degrees.
5. In the morning, hopefully the dough will have grown to double in size. Gently but firmly perform a final set of pulls and folds on the dough to pull it into a ball. Place the dough, smooth side down, in the banneton, sprinkling extra rice flour down the sides and across the top, cover with the same shower cap and place in the fridge for at least 3 hours, up to 24 hours.
6. When you are ready to bake, decide whether you would like to bake in a preheated oven or from a cold start. If preheating, set the oven to 425 degrees convection or 450 degrees conventional.
7. Remove the cover from the banneton, then place the paper over the top of the banneton and the pan upside down over the top of them both. With one hand under the banneton and one on the pan, turn it all over together to turn the dough out of the banneton and into the pan. Score the dome of dough.
8. If you preheated the oven, put the lid on and bake for 50 minutes. If using a cold start, place the covered pan of dough in the oven, set the temperature as directed and set a timer for 55 minutes.
9. After the baking time for either option, remove the covered pan from the oven. Open the lid to check the loaf. Baking in a lidded pan produces a golden loaf. When you take the lid off, if you feel that your loaf is looking pale, place it back in the hot oven, in its pan, minus the lid, for 5 to 10 minutes to brown the loaf to the color of your choice.
10. Once baked, carefully remove the loaf from the pan, saving the parchment paper for next time, and allow the baked loaf to cool on a wire rack for at least an hour before slicing.
Note: I use sun-dried tomatoes that are not heavily covered in oil. If yours are packed in oil, do not add the extra olive oil unless the dough feels dry. If your tomatoes are large slices, cut them into quarters before adding them to the dough. You can replace part or all of the sun-dried tomatoes with halved olives.
Recipe from “The Sourdough Whisperer” (Page Street Publishing)
Cinnamon Raisin Enriched Bundt Pan Cake
Makes 1 Bundt loaf
½ cup active starter
1 cup milk, cold or at room temperature (I use reduced-fat or 2% milk, but you can also use full-fat or whole milk)
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
⅜ cup butter (I use slightly salted butter), at room temperature
¼ cup runny honey
4 cups (500 grams) strong white bread flour
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
½ cup raisins
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
Rice flour, for dusting
1. Feed your starter as needed to generate the ½ cup of active starter needed for the recipe. You will need a 12-cup Bundt pan. In the early evening, in a large mixing bowl roughly mix together all the ingredients, except the reserved egg white and rice flour. It will be a sticky dough, and it may be easier to use a bowl scraper or spatula to mix it at this stage. The butter will not be fully mixed through yet; it will become mixed in fully as you complete the next steps. Cover the bowl with a clean shower cap or your choice of cover and leave the bowl on the counter.
2. After an hour, perform the first set of pulls and folds on the dough, lifting and pulling the dough across the bowl until it starts to come into a soft ball, then stop. During this first set of pulls and folds the dough will still be sticky but keep working with it. The butter will still not be fully mixed in yet; it will become more so as you work with the dough. Cover the bowl again and leave it to sit on the counter.
3. Over the next few hours, perform three more sets of pulls and folds on the dough, covering the bowl after each set. The dough will remain sticky but nicely stretchy and will come together into a nice soft ball each time, and the aroma should be wonderful. Do the final set before going to bed.
4. Leave the covered bowl on the counter overnight, typically 8 to 12 hours, at 64 to 68 degrees.
5. In the morning, hopefully the dough will have grown to double in size. If the dough has not doubled yet, allow it a few more hours to continue to proof. This is a heavy dough and may take longer than a standard water- based dough to fully proof.
6. Have ready your Bundt pan and rice flour in a shaker. Once the dough is two to three times its original size, gently but firmly perform a final set of pulls and folds on the dough to pull it into a ball. Lift the ball of dough in your hand, and using rice flour, sprinkle some all over the dough. Using your fingers, ease a hole into the middle of the dough, like a huge bagel.
7. Place the dough into the Bundt pan, smooth side down, with the hole over the upright in the middle of the pan. Sprinkle extra rice flour around the edges, down the sides and inside of the dough. Cover the pan with the same cover. Allow the dough to proof again, letting it grow to 1 to 1½ inches lower than the edge of the pan. This may take 2 to 4 hours, depending on the temperature of your kitchen. The surface will become smooth and the dough will spread into the pan.
8. When you are ready to bake, decide whether you would like to bake in a preheated oven or from a cold start. Place parchment paper, followed by a baking sheet, on the top of the Bundt pan, to serve as a lid. If preheating, set the oven to 325 degrees convection or 350 degrees conventional.
9. If you preheated the oven, bake, covered, for 50 to 55 minutes. If using a cold start, place the covered pan of dough in the oven, set the temperature as directed and set a timer for 55 to 60 minutes, or until nicely browned.
10. Remove the loaf from the oven, remove the baking sheet and paper, allow the loaf to cool for 5 minutes, then turn it out onto a wire rack to cool.
Recipe from “The Sourdough Whisperer” (Page Street Publishing)