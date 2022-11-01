 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spice up your Thanksgiving turkey with herb or spice rubs

Spice Rubs for Roast Turkey

Roast turkey on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

For years, I’ve been advocating “dry brines” as my favorite way to both season a turkey and help keep from drying it.

A dry brine is nothing more than a salt rub — a brine without the water — and typically salt and some black pepper are all I use to season my turkey.



If possible, try to get some of your herb and spices under the skin of the breast and legs of your turkey.

This year, I’m spicing things up a bit. Instead of just using salt and pepper in my rub, I’m adding herbs and spices to boost the bird’s flavor. Herb and spice rubs are easy to make — in fact, you probably have all the ingredients to make one or more rubs in your spice cabinet right now.

A simple example would be to mix in such herbs and thyme, basil, rosemary, oregano and sage with salt and pepper — and maybe throw in some onion powder, too. Another option would be a Cajun spice blend with cayenne, garlic and more.



It’s important to know whether your turkey has been pre-salted before you bought it. If you have a pre-salted turkey and are making your own seasoning blend, simply omit the salt.

You could flavor the turkey with the same All-American grilling rub that you use in summertime for chicken and other meats.

You can add even more flavor to the Thanksgiving table by using Indian or Asian seasonings or spice blends from other ethnic cuisines.



As with regular dry brining, it’s important to know whether your turkey has been pre-salted before you bought it. Many supermarket turkeys, including the standard Butterball, are already brined. Check the ingredients list for salt, or check the package for the words “contains up to X percent solution of … .” Those turkeys and those labeled “basted,” “self-basted” or “enhanced” are already brined. Kosher turkeys also are salted or dry brined.

If you have a pre-salted turkey and are making your own seasoning blend, simply omit the salt. Salt can be easily omitted from all the accompanying recipes except the miso chicken, because the miso and soy sauce contain plenty of salt. So the miso chicken — which is a wet rub or paste — is not recommended for pre-salted turkeys.



Indian spice rub for roast turkey on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

If you have a pre-salted turkey, you don’t really need to add the herbs or spices far in advance. I would still do it at least the night before, though, to allow time for the turkey skin to dry a bit — which helps produce crispy skin when it roasts.

If the turkey has not been pre-salted and your seasoning blend does include salt, you ideally want to apply the rub three days in advance for any large bird. The salt needs time to works its way into every bit of the meat. But even two days will yield significant benefits — not only in flavor but also in the ability of the meat to retain moisture and taste nice and juicy at the table.

Here a few other things to consider when using a spice rub:




  • Wet or dry: Wet and dry rubs work the same way. Wet rubs typically are thick, like a paste, to help them adhere to the meat or skin. Some wet rubs are simply dry rubs with a little oil or butter added. Other wet rubs contain ingredients such as soy sauce, lemon juice or pureed onion.
  • Butter or oil: Many spice rubs are moistened with oil or butter, both of which will help brown the skin of the bird. But if roasting at a high temperature, say 400 degrees or more, you probably won’t need any help in browning the bird, and any oil or butter may be undesirable because it will overbrown the bird.


Ideally want to apply the rub three days in advance for any large bird. But even two days will yield significant benefits — not only in flavor but also in the ability of the meat to retain moisture and taste nice and juicy at the table.
  • Sugar: The addition of sugar can aid in browning the bird, but it also can darken the skin too much, so use sugar in moderation, especially if roasting at a high temperature. Brown sugar is a popular choice, but you can use maple sugar, coconut sugar and others. If making a wet rub or paste, you can use honey, agave syrup or maple syrup mixed with spices.
  • Note that adding herbs or spices to the bird will have a domino effect on the gravy. So if you don’t want your gravy tasting of ginger or chipotle chiles or whatever is in your spice rub, think twice about using an assertive rub.
  • If possible, try to get some of your herb and spices under the skin of the breast and legs. To do that, you have to loosen the skin a bit, but do so gently; if you loosen the skin too much, it will shrink away from the meat during cooking (essentially removing the protective cover that helps keep the meat moist).


Roast turkey on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Dry-Brined Turkey

Makes 11 to 15 servings

1 (12- to 16-pound) fresh or thawed natural, unseasoned turkey (See Note)

Salt (or seasoning blend)

1. Remove the neck and giblets from turkey. Pat the bird dry. Measure 1 tablespoon of salt into a bowl for every 4 to 5 pounds the turkey weighs. (For example, for a 15-pound turkey, use 3 tablespoons of salt.)

2. Rub about a quarter of the salt inside the cavity, a quarter on the legs and wings, and a quarter on the breast. For the legs and breasts, it's ideal to loosen the skin a bit – especially if you are a seasoning blend with herbs and spices - and work the salt under the skin as much as possible without tearing it. Be gentle.

3. Place the turkey breast side up on a rack in the roasting pan in which the turkey will be cooked (if roasting). Tuck the wing tips under the bird and tie the legs with kitchen string.

4. Place the turkey in a fridge where it doesn't come in direct contact with any other foods. Let sit for a minimum of 24 hours and preferably 3 days. (If necessary, turkey can be covered with plastic, but it will need to be uncovered, patted dry and returned to fridge uncovered for the last 8 to 12 hours to allow the skin to dry.)

6. An hour before cooking, remove the turkey from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature. Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

7. Place 1 cup of water or broth in bottom of roasting pan. If desired, scatter large pieces of onion, carrot and celery on bottom of pan to add flavor to juices for gravy.

8. Roast turkey about 2 hours, or 9 minutes a pound, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into innermost part of thighs (not touching bone) registers 165 to 170 degrees.

9. Remove the turkey from the oven, transfer it to a warm platter or carving board; tent loosely with foil. Let stand at least 30 minutes to let the juices redistribute through the meat. Carve and serve.

Note: Before you brine a turkey, be sure that the turkey contains no added salt. Any turkey with a label that says it is kosher or says the turkey "contains up to X percent solution of…" already contains salt. You  also can check the package's ingredient list for salt. Do not brine such turkeys or else the result will be overly salty.

Recipe from Michael Hastings 

Herb Rub

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon onion powder

Stir together all ingredients and store in an airtight container. Makes enough to season 4 to 5 pounds of meat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

All-Purpose Spice Rub

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

4 teaspoons paprika, preferably smoked

4 teaspoons brown sugar

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

Stir together all ingredients and store in an airtight container. Makes enough to season 4 to 5 pounds of meat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Cajun Spice Rub

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

Stir together all ingredients and store in an airtight container. Makes enough to season 4 to 5 pounds of meat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Indian Spice Rub

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Stir together all ingredients and store in an airtight container. Makes enough to season 4 to 5 pounds of meat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Miso Spice Paste

¼ cup white miso

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin, honey or maple syrup

2 tablespoons chile sauce or paste (such as sriracha or sambal oelek)

2 tablespoons minced gingerroot

4 cloves minced garlic

Stir together all ingredients (or puree in a blender or food processor) and keep refrigerated up to 3 days in an airtight container. Makes enough to season 4 to 5 pounds of meat.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

