Spicy chicken and white beans hit the spot, but is it really chili?

I love classic beef chili — Texas, freestyle, beans, no beans — any kind it is, sign me up.
But lately I have warmed to chicken chili. I never thought I would.
I will say right now that chicken chili — or any chili that will not stain your clothes red from the chile peppers — is not chili in what I think of as the “authentic” sense. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.
So as I wade into 2021 trying to eat a little bit lighter, I learned that chicken and white bean chili can be quite satisfying. What kept me away from it in the past was the word “chili.”
Let’s face it, if it doesn't stain your clothes red, it’s not really chili. Once I started thinking of chicken and white bean chili as a stew, I started liking it more.
Of course, the parts I like are the same parts I like about chili — namely the spicy heat and the signature cumin flavoring. But it’s altogether a more subtle, tamer dish that still has comfort food written all over it.
I start my chicken and white bean "chili" by simmering chicken in store-bought broth. This old trick kills two birds with one stone: It gets the chicken cooked and boosts the flavor of store-bought broth. You could start with water and a whole chicken, but using broth and chicken parts is a worthwhile shortcut.
I like using bone-in, skin-on chicken meat. It produces the best flavor, but that does make for a more fattening broth that will need skimming to remove surface fat. Using boneless, skinless meat still works fine, and is less work and/or less fattening — your choice. Similarly, I think chicken thighs make a tastier dish, but breast meat is just fine if that’s what you prefer.
Using chicken and white beans — and no tomato — means that I approach the seasoning to this “chili” a little differently.
I use some mild green chiles — which would be overwhelmed in a bowl of Texas red. I also like a bit of coriander and oregano. Fennel seed offers a neat alternative to the coriander.
I also find that this milder variation of chili benefits from a spritz of lime juice at the end. Cilantro, too, has a role to play here.
This was a favorite with my kids at dinner the other week. I’ll definitely be adding it to my repertoire. But forgive me for putting quotes around the word “chili.”
