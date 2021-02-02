Spicy chicken and white beans hit the spot, but is it really chili?

I love classic beef chili — Texas, freestyle, beans, no beans — any kind it is, sign me up.

But lately I have warmed to chicken chili. I never thought I would.

I will say right now that chicken chili — or any chili that will not stain your clothes red from the chile peppers — is not chili in what I think of as the “authentic” sense. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.

So as I wade into 2021 trying to eat a little bit lighter, I learned that chicken and white bean chili can be quite satisfying. What kept me away from it in the past was the word “chili.”

Let’s face it, if it doesn't stain your clothes red, it’s not really chili. Once I started thinking of chicken and white bean chili as a stew, I started liking it more.

Of course, the parts I like are the same parts I like about chili — namely the spicy heat and the signature cumin flavoring. But it’s altogether a more subtle, tamer dish that still has comfort food written all over it.