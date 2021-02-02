 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spicy chicken and white beans hit the spot, but is it really chili?
0 comments

Spicy chicken and white beans hit the spot, but is it really chili?

{{featured_button_text}}

I love classic beef chili — Texas, freestyle, beans, no beans — any kind it is, sign me up.

But lately I have warmed to chicken chili. I never thought I would.

I will say right now that chicken chili — or any chili that will not stain your clothes red from the chile peppers — is not chili in what I think of as the “authentic” sense. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.

So as I wade into 2021 trying to eat a little bit lighter, I learned that chicken and white bean chili can be quite satisfying. What kept me away from it in the past was the word “chili.”

Let’s face it, if it doesn't stain your clothes red, it’s not really chili. Once I started thinking of chicken and white bean chili as a stew, I started liking it more.

Of course, the parts I like are the same parts I like about chili — namely the spicy heat and the signature cumin flavoring. But it’s altogether a more subtle, tamer dish that still has comfort food written all over it.

I start my chicken and white bean "chili" by simmering chicken in store-bought broth. This old trick kills two birds with one stone: It gets the chicken cooked and boosts the flavor of store-bought broth. You could start with water and a whole chicken, but using broth and chicken parts is a worthwhile shortcut.

I like using bone-in, skin-on chicken meat. It produces the best flavor, but that does make for a more fattening broth that will need skimming to remove surface fat. Using boneless, skinless meat still works fine, and is less work and/or less fattening — your choice. Similarly, I think chicken thighs make a tastier dish, but breast meat is just fine if that’s what you prefer.

Using chicken and white beans — and no tomato — means that I approach the seasoning to this “chili” a little differently.

I use some mild green chiles — which would be overwhelmed in a bowl of Texas red. I also like a bit of coriander and oregano. Fennel seed offers a neat alternative to the coriander.

I also find that this milder variation of chili benefits from a spritz of lime juice at the end. Cilantro, too, has a role to play here.

This was a favorite with my kids at dinner the other week. I’ll definitely be adding it to my repertoire. But forgive me for putting quotes around the word “chili.”

mhastings@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Chicken and White Bean “Chili”

4 chicken thighs or 2 breasts, preferably bone-in

1 quart chicken broth

1 tablespoon butter or oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 to 2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander or fennel seed

1 teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne

2  15-ounce cans cannellini or great Northern beans, rinsed and drained

3  4-ounce cans chopped green chiles

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Pinch smoked paprika

Sour cream

1. Place the chicken and broth in a pot and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and gently simmer until chicken is cooked through, 30 to 40 minutes.

2. Remove chicken, discard skin and bones and chop or shred the meat. Skim excess fat from broth.

3. In a soup pot, place butter or oil, onion and jalapeno. Sauté over medium heat until slightly softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, cumin, coriander, oregano and red pepper flakes; sauté 1 minute. Stir in broth, beans and green chiles and bring to a simmer. Add salt to taste.

4. If desired, mash or puree up to half of the beans to thicken the chili. Add lime zest and chicken and simmer 10 minutes.

5. Add lime juice. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding  salt, lime juice, cumin or cayenne as needed. Serve, garnished with cilantro, paprika and sour cream.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News