Spicy Sichuan wontons will take the chill off a cold day

Chili Oil Wontons

Makes 30 to 36 wontons

For wontons:

8 ounces Napa cabbage

¼ teaspoon salt

8 ounces ground pork

2 tablespoons water, plus more for the pan

1 tablespoon neutral oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1½ teaspoons grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon white pepper

30 wonton wrappers, preferably Shanghai style

For sauce:

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1½ teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon ground Sichuan peppercorns

1 tablespoon neutral oil

⅓ cup chili oil

2½ tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

2 scallions, white and green parts, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1. Make the filling: Slice cabbage leaves lengthwise into thin strips, then finely chop them crosswise. Place in a large bowl and stir in salt, then set aside for 30 minutes to allow salt to draw out water.

2. n a large bowl, add pork, 2 tablespoons water, oil, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, ginger, sugar and white pepper. Stir vigorously with a pair of chopsticks until filling has emulsified into a paste-like consistency, around 10 minutes.

3. Squeeze out excess water from cabbage with your hands, then add to pork. Stir thoroughly to incorporate.

4. Assemble wontons: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Prepare a small bowl of water. With wonton wrapper in the center of your palm, dab the outer edges of the square with water. To the center, add 1 scant tablespoon of filling. Fold the wonton wrapper in half into a rectangle and press the edges together. Put a dab of water on one of the bottom corners (the filling side, not the seam side).

5. Bring two bottom corners together and, using the wetting corner to seal the wonton, press the corners together. Place wonton on the sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. Note: Within an hour of assembly you must either cook the wontons or transfer to the freezer to store to up to 3 months.

6. Prepare sauce: In a large, wide, heatproof bowl, arrange half the garlic, sugar and ground Sichuan peppercorns in small piles next to each other. In a small saucepan, heat neutral oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Use a rubber spatula to scrape all the oil out of the pan and onto the garlic and seasonings. (It will sizzle.) Stir in the chili oil, soy sauce, sesame oil and remaining garlic until well combined.

7. Cook the wontons: Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add 15 wontons while stirring the water in a circle to prevent them from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Simmer for 4 to 5 minutes (5 to 6 minutes if frozen), or until wontons float. During cooking, if the water comes back to a boil, add 1/4 cup cold water to bring it back down. Once the wontons are floating, cook for 1 additional minute, then use a spider or slotted spoon to lift them out of the water, allowing any excess water to drain.

8. Add wontons to pan with sauce, and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, scallions and cilantro.

Recipe from "The Woks of Life: Recipes to Know and Love From a Chinese American Family" (Clarkson Potter)