Sports-themed American bar and grill opens in Harper Hill Commons

Coach’s Neighborhood Grill opened earlier this month at 4926 Country Club Road in Harper Hill Commons shopping center.
Coach’s is a casual, sports-themed American restaurant with a full bar. It is in the space most recently occupied by Southern Thyme Tavern but perhaps better-known for its previous occupant, Mac & Nelli’s.
Coach’s is a chain founded by William and Stacey Hodge and based in Asheboro. Hodge Restaurant Group currently has 13 Coach’s locations, one in Virginia and 12 in North Carolina. The latter includes Mount Airy, Dobson, Lexington and Thomasville.
The company also owns Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes in Ramseur, and Dodge City Steakhouses in Elkin, Wilkesboro, Asheboro, Mount Airy, Sanford and Rocky Mount.
Coach’s has a large and broad menu. It is perhaps best-known for its burgers and wings, but it also has pastas, salads, sandwiches and entrees.
Among the appetizers are BBQ chicken nachos ($9.99), hand-breaded fried pickles ($7.49) and catfish bites ($7.49).
Salads include chicken pecan apple ($10.99), chargrilled steak ($10.99) and Southwest salmon ($12.99).
Lunch specials include chili and salad ($5.99), Drew’s hot dog basket (two beef dogs with fries, $7.99) and triple decker club ($8.99).
Other sandwiches include a Philly cheesesteak ($10.49) and Hawaiian chicken ($9.99).
Wings are available bone-in ($9.49 for six) or boneless ($6.99 for six). They are sold in groups up to 25 and in baskets with a choice of side. Rubs include lemon pepper, Southwest and mango habanero. Sauces include garlic Parmesan, teriyaki, boom boom and Carolina reaper.
Coach’s offers 10 beef burgers ($10.49 to $10.99), which it says are hand-shaped daily from fresh certified Hereford beef. They include the bacon cheddar jalapeno, Tarheel (chili, mustard, slaw, onion and American cheese) and Western (BBQ sauce, bacon, pickles, onion, mayo and American cheese).
There also is a turkey burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado.
Pastas include the New Orleans (chicken, shrimp and sausage, $13.49), Cajun chicken or shrimp Alfredo ($12.49) and chicken and broccoli alfredo ($11.49).
Entrees include Red Zone chicken ($12.49, with bacon, cheese, onion, tomato and BBQ sauce), hand-breaded fried shrimp ($12.99), baby back ribs ($15.49) and ribeye (at $18.99, the most expensive item on the menu).
The restaurant does not have any vegetarian entrees. But it has such side dishes as hand-breaded onion rings, roasted corn, broccoli and cheese, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, French fries and fruit cup.
The restaurant seats about 100 inside, including 10 at the bar. It also has seating for about 30 on the patio.
The bar has 14 taps for beer and hard cider, including such N.C. brands as Red Oak, Foothills and Bull Durham. The cocktail menu includes such signature drinks as the Pink Starburst ($7) with Malibu Mango rum, sour mix, Sprite and grenadine; and the Carolina Cooler ($8), with Hpnotiq (a blend of fruit juices, vodka and cognac), Smirnoff Vanilla, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice.
The restaurant has nine TVs and a TouchTunes jukebox. The sports theme extends to collages of sports action photos papered onto the walls.
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj