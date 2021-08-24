Sports-themed American bar and grill opens in Harper Hill Commons

Entrees include Red Zone chicken ($12.49, with bacon, cheese, onion, tomato and BBQ sauce), hand-breaded fried shrimp ($12.99), baby back ribs ($15.49) and ribeye (at $18.99, the most expensive item on the menu).

The restaurant does not have any vegetarian entrees. But it has such side dishes as hand-breaded onion rings, roasted corn, broccoli and cheese, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, French fries and fruit cup.

The restaurant seats about 100 inside, including 10 at the bar. It also has seating for about 30 on the patio.

The bar has 14 taps for beer and hard cider, including such N.C. brands as Red Oak, Foothills and Bull Durham. The cocktail menu includes such signature drinks as the Pink Starburst ($7) with Malibu Mango rum, sour mix, Sprite and grenadine; and the Carolina Cooler ($8), with Hpnotiq (a blend of fruit juices, vodka and cognac), Smirnoff Vanilla, Blue Curacao and pineapple juice.

The restaurant has nine TVs and a TouchTunes jukebox. The sports theme extends to collages of sports action photos papered onto the walls.

