Spring vegetables star in quick and tasty pasta dinners

Spring is in full swing and it’s time to enjoy all of the fresh vegetables coming into local markets.
Scallions, radishes, beets, asparagus, snow peas, spinach and other greens are all in season now.
Fresh spring vegetables seem particularly well-suited to pasta dishes.
The accompanying pastas are all essentially 30-minute meals — one-dish wonders that incorporate a starch, vegetable and protein all in the same dish.
Everything you need can be prepared in the time it takes to boil a pot of water and cook some noodles.
For a warm day or for lighter appetites, consider seafood. Asparagus goes great with shrimp and crab in the accompanying recipe, which features garlic, lemon and butter. It gets a little sprinkling of toasted breadcrumbs on top for crunch.
The crab is a splurge, but this is just as good if you skip the crab and double the shrimp. It also makes a good vegetarian meal if you substitute sauteed mushrooms for the seafood.
If you want something a bit richer, try chicken Alfredo with snow peas and red bell peppers. The crunch of barely crisp-tender snow peas pairs beautifully with the creamy Parmesan sauce and fettuccine.
For red-meat lovers, there is sausage, spinach and black olives in farfalle (bowtie pasta). This is a robust dish with a bit of a spicy kick. The base sauce has so much flavor and is so quick and easy to make that you may want to use it for other dishes, too.
Chicken Alfredo With Snow Peas
Makes 4 servings
1 pound fettuccine
Salt
1 tablespoon oil
Pepper
1 pound boneless chicken breasts or thighs
¼ cup dry white wine, stock or water
1 onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, cored and chopped (See Note)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup heavy cream, or more as needed
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, or to taste
1 to 2 cups snow peas
Chopped parsley for garnish
1. Bring a pot of 4 quarts water to a boil. Add a generous tablespoon of salt. Add the pasta and cook, stirring until al dente. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pat the chicken dry, season generously with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Cook chicken until just done, browning on each side. Reduce heat to medium to avoid overbrowning. Remove chicken to a platter and set side.
3. Add wine to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits. Cook until liquid is almost evaporated. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring, about 5 minutes, until slightly softened. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add snow peas and cook briefly 1 to 2 minutes; they should still be crisp-tender.
3. Remove the vegetables; set aside. Add cream to the pan and bring to a simmer. Simmer 2 or 3 minutes to thicken. Meanwhile slice or chop chicken as desired. Add half of Parmesan to pan and stir. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. If sauce gets too thick, add more cream or water. Add chicken, vegetables and cooked pasta to pan, stirring until well coated with sauce. Serve immediately, garnished with remaining cheese and parsley.
Note: 1 cup sliced mushrooms may be substituted for the red bell pepper.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Sausage, Spinach and Black Olives in Pasta
Makes 4 servings
1 pound farfalle (bowtie), penne or other short pasta
Salt
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
12 to 16 ounces hot or regular Italian sausage links
1 onion, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes
½ cup pitted black olives
Freshly ground pepper
1 bunch spinach, stemmed (about 4 ounces), chopped
½ cup freshly grated pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain.
2. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the sausage and ½ cup fresh water and cook, turning occasionally, until water is evaporated and sausage is cooked through. Remove from pan and set aside. Once cooled, slice into bite-size pieces.
3. Add the oil and onion and cook, stirring, until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and red pepper flakes; cook 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and olives; cook, stirring, for 4 minutes.
4. Add the spinach to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts wilting, about 2 minutes. Add the pasta, the sausage and half of the cheese; toss to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Top each serving with the remaining cheese.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Lemony Shrimp, Crab and Asparagus Pasta
Makes 4 servings
1 pound angel hair pasta
Salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 to 2 carrots, peeled and julienned
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths
Freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 to 2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon lemon juice or more to taste
8 ounces fresh shrimp, peeled
8 ounces fresh crabmeat
½ cup toasted breadcrumbs
Chopped fresh parsley
1. Bring a pot of 4 quarts water to a boil. Add a generous tablespoon of salt. Add pasta and cook, stirring until al dente. Drain, reserving ¼ cup pasta water.
2. Meanwhile, heat oil and garlic over medium heat in a skillet. Add carrots and cook, stirring, 2 to 3 minutes. Add asparagus and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes, until barely crisp-tender. Season with salt and pepper, remove from pan and set aside.
3. To the same skillet, add shrimp and saute just until barely done. Season with salt and pepper, remove from pan and set aside.
4. To the skillet add pasta, pepper, lemon zest and butter. If mixture looks dry, add reserved pasta water. Toss until thoroughly hot. Stir in asparagus, shrimp, crab and lemon juice until well combined. Serve immediately, garnished with parsley and breadcrumbs.
Recipe from Michael Hastings