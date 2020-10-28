Spruce Street Garden closing downtown

Spruce Street Garden, 134 N. Spruce St., has decided to close. Thursday, Oct. 30, will be its last day of business.

“We are sorry to announce that Spruce Street Garden has succumbed to 2020 and will regretfully close for the unforeseeable future,” owner Alex Hollowell said in a Facebook post this week.

Spruce Street Garden offered an American menu with a mix of sandwiches, salads and entrees, and a fully stocked bar that featured Hollowell’s creative cocktails. The restaurant had been open only about four months when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.

The restaurant did takeout only for a couple of weeks, then closed at the end of March. It reopened the first week of May for takeout and curbside with a limited menu, including mixers for Hollowell’s signature cocktails.

The dining room reopened at the end of May, shortly after Phase Two COVID-19 guidelines were announced.

Hollowell thanked customers in his post this week.

“We appreciate each and every single person who supported the Spruce Street Garden team. It was an extremely difficult decision to come to and we wish we could keep serving you all through this trying time.”