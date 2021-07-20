 Skip to main content
Squash Solutions: Ideas for cooks when the garden is kicking
Squash tends to be an early bird in the summer garden, usually coming in before tomatoes, corn and some other seasonal favorites. Summer squash also is a solid citizen, typically producing a lot long into the season.

All of which is a good thing for the most part. The only downside is that there comes a point — usually about mid-July — when many cooks exhaust their repertoire for squash and wish it wasn’t doing quite so well in the garden.

I love long zucchini slices tossed on the grill with a little olive oil, salt and pepper — but not four nights a week.

The good news is that mild squash lends itself to a big variety of applications — even sweet ones.

Squash goes well with most other summer vegetables — including tomatoes, peppers, onions, corn and eggplant. You also can pair it with just about any herb.

A quick saute is probably my most common way of cooking squash. But by changing it up — with a little garlic one day, carrots and mushrooms the next, basil and tomatoes the next — I can create an almost infinite variety of flavors. For even more fun, toss a little sausage or bacon into the pan — that can easily become a whole meal.

I also play around with different spices. Lemon pepper is great on squash, but so are Cajun and jerk seasonings — or even cumin and chili powder.

When I get bored of sauteed squash, I turn to squash fritters (or squash pancakes, but that’s for another story.) For fritters, I grate the zucchini and add jalapeno, green onion, garlic and Parmesan for flavor. Egg and crushed saltines hold everything together. These fritters do just fine in a little oil in a skillet — deep-frying isn’t necessary.

I also love roasted vegetables, and one of my favorite ways to roast zucchini is with a Parmesan crust. Give zucchini 25 or 30 minutes in the oven and its excess moisture will cook out and the cheese gets all brown and bubbly and delicious.

I have another favorite cheese and zucchini pairing, too. Though a lot of people use up extra zucchini in a sweet bread — like banana bread with cinnamon-spiked zucchini standing in for banana — I enjoy a savory zucchini cheese bread with Parmesan and Cheddar.

If you are in the mood for something sweet, try the accompanying recipe for squash pie. It’s like one of those simple custard pies that the South is famous for, with nothing more than a little vanilla, lemon and cinnamon for flavoring.

Zucchini Cheese Bread

Makes 1 loaf

Butter for pan 2½ cups all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon lemon pepper or freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 ounces extra sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup), divided use

½ to ¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided use

2 cups lightly packed shredded zucchini (about 1 large or 2 to 3 small)

1 bunch (4 to 5) green onions, finely chopped

2 large eggs

¾ cup buttermilk or whole milk plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/3 cup melted butter or olive oil

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-5-inch metal loaf pan. In large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, soda, sugar, salt, lemon pepper and cayenne.

2. Set aside about ¼ cup of the Cheddar and 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan for the topping, then stir remaining cheeses, zucchini and green onions into flour mixture. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, then stir in milk and butter. Add egg mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. The batter will be quite thick.

3. Transfer batter to greased pan and smooth out the top.  Sprinkle with reserved cheese. Bake 55 to 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the loaf comes out clean. Cool loaf in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on wire rack.

Recipe from Michael Hastings 

Squash Fritters

Makes 4 servings

2 cups grated zucchini or yellow squash

½ cup sliced green onions (about 1 bunch)

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (optional)

1 garlic clove minced (optional)

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons melted butter

¾ cup crushed crackers, such as saltines

¼ cup vegetable oil

1. In a bowl, combine squash, onion, jalapeño, garlic, cheese, salt and pepper. Mix, taste and add more salt and pepper as needed. Add eggs, melted butter and mix well. Stir in crushed crackers to form a thick mixture.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Drop tablespoonfuls into skillet. Flatten with the back of a spoon. Be careful not to crowd the pan. Let cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels, brown paper bag or wire rack, and serve hot.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Squash Pie

1½ cups cooked, mashed and drained squash

1 cup raw (turbinado) or light brown sugar, plus more for topping

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons flour

Cinnamon

1 9-inch unbaked pie shell

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix cooked squash, sugar, butter, egg, vanilla, lemon juice and zests, salt, flour and cinnamon in a bowl until well blended. Pour into pie shell. Sprinkle a tablespoon or two of sugar over the top. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, until set and lightly browned.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Parmesan-Crusted Zucchini

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3 to 4 medium to large zucchini (about 2 pounds), cut lengthwise into ½-inch-thick strips

Salt

Lemon pepper or freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or oil

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Oil or butter a sheet pan and add the zucchini, cut sides up. Brush the cut sides with butter or oil, then season generously with salt and lemon pepper.  Top the slices neatly with the Parmesan, pressing down slightly, to help prevent the cheese falling off the sides.

2. Bake 25 to 30 minutes until zucchini is soft and cheese is brown and bubbly. Serve immediately.

Note: Alternatively, the zucchini slices can be par-cooked, the broiled. Blanch in boiling water 3 to 5 minutes, or microwave covered about 2 minutes. Place on rimmed baking sheet as instructed above, then broil about 6 inches from the broiler element for 12 to 15 minutes. You don’t want the zucchini too close to the broiler element, and watch carefully to prevent burning.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

