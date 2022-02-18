STEM combines wine, beer, cocktails and grazing boards on Fourth Street

STEM Beverage & Supply is now open at 626 W. Fourth St. downtown.

John and Kimberly Cain, who also own Second and Green Tavern at 207 N. Green St., are the owners of STEM. The Cains bought the former Corks, Caps & Taps in July 2020 from Richard and Susan Brewer. They had planned to open last year after doing renovations, including the installation of a new bar, but ran into delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to open by September,” Kimberly Cain said, “but we had problems getting everything done. We’re still waiting on a few things, but we just decided it’s time to get the ball rolling.”

Some things on the wait list include outdoor seating that will be placed both in front and in back.

STEM, which is licensed as a private club, has full ABC permits, selling wine, beer and cocktails. It has eight taps, including such N.C. craft beers as Foothills and Wicked Weed. One wall contains lockers where club members can buy a bottle of liquor and keep it stored for subsequent visits.